Search

Advanced search

Development at 15th-century site approved despite 'serious concern'

PUBLISHED: 13:36 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 29 October 2019

Plans for a new bungalow near the site of a 15th century listed building have been given the green light, despite claims the proposal would be “detrimental” to the village’s character. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Plans for a new bungalow near the site of a 15th century listed building have been given the green light, despite claims the proposal would be "detrimental" to the village's character. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

Plans for a new bungalow near the site of a 15th-century listed building have been given the green light, despite claims the proposal would be "detrimental" to a village's character.

Councillors have backed proposals for the new single-storey property on Great Ellingham's Church Street, despite "serious concerns" expressed from the village's parish council about the scheme's proximity to a Grade II-listed site.

The plans, approved at a Breckland Council planning committee meeting, on Monday, October 28, will see an existing outbuilding behind 'The Old Thatched Shoppe', transformed into an annexe, alongside the creation of a new bungalow, as well as street access and parking.

But speaking at the meeting, held at Elizabeth House in Dereham, William Smith told councillors the plans would be "detrimental" to the village due to their close proximity to the shop.

Mr Smith, on behalf of Great Ellingham Parish Council, said: "This is a Grade II-listed building which started off as a 15th-century manorial hall. The feeling of the parish council which I've been asked to represent is that it is detrimental."

READ MORE: Decisions on scores of new homes delayed after planning meeting derailed

He added: "About 20 years ago a bungalow was built between the church and the building.

You may also want to watch:

"The fact there has been building nearby shouldn't be relevant.

"This part of the village has been very overdeveloped. There's not going to be any properties in this area with any open ground."

Mr Smith also said the council felt the development would "detract from the environment of the area" and added: "The area is heavily built and we need space."

And in a written objection, Anne Rayner, from the parish council, expressed "serious concerns" about further access along the narrow section of road.

But planning agent Samantha Loton, from Paterson Design, said: "I've been working in collaboration with the county council to ensure it receives full Highways support [and] the proposal has full support from the historic building's officer.

"Great Ellingham is a charming village and its always been of the utmost importance that this development doesn't detract from the landscape.

"This dwelling will without a doubt become a welcome addition to this beautiful area."

Councillors approved the plans with eight votes for approval and three abstentions.

READ MORE: Councillor granted permission to live in property - even though it's been his home for 10 years

Most Read

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

The X6 Konectbus service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford is being cut. PHOTO: IAN BURT .

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Full details of Norwich Airport summer flight schedule revealed

New flights are starting from Norwich to Antalya, Turkey. Picture: Archant

Woman who said: ‘Not in my back yard’ to new homes builds her own instead

Fran Bradshaw and Paul Lambert, who is an estate agent from Aldreds, selling the houses. Pic: Archant

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

A47 blocked after three-vehicle crash

The A47 Pullover Road where a three-car crash has blocked a carriageway. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists