Development at 15th-century site approved despite 'serious concern'

Plans for a new bungalow near the site of a 15th-century listed building have been given the green light, despite claims the proposal would be "detrimental" to a village's character.

Councillors have backed proposals for the new single-storey property on Great Ellingham's Church Street, despite "serious concerns" expressed from the village's parish council about the scheme's proximity to a Grade II-listed site.

The plans, approved at a Breckland Council planning committee meeting, on Monday, October 28, will see an existing outbuilding behind 'The Old Thatched Shoppe', transformed into an annexe, alongside the creation of a new bungalow, as well as street access and parking.

But speaking at the meeting, held at Elizabeth House in Dereham, William Smith told councillors the plans would be "detrimental" to the village due to their close proximity to the shop.

Mr Smith, on behalf of Great Ellingham Parish Council, said: "This is a Grade II-listed building which started off as a 15th-century manorial hall. The feeling of the parish council which I've been asked to represent is that it is detrimental."

He added: "About 20 years ago a bungalow was built between the church and the building.

"The fact there has been building nearby shouldn't be relevant.

"This part of the village has been very overdeveloped. There's not going to be any properties in this area with any open ground."

Mr Smith also said the council felt the development would "detract from the environment of the area" and added: "The area is heavily built and we need space."

And in a written objection, Anne Rayner, from the parish council, expressed "serious concerns" about further access along the narrow section of road.

But planning agent Samantha Loton, from Paterson Design, said: "I've been working in collaboration with the county council to ensure it receives full Highways support [and] the proposal has full support from the historic building's officer.

"Great Ellingham is a charming village and its always been of the utmost importance that this development doesn't detract from the landscape.

"This dwelling will without a doubt become a welcome addition to this beautiful area."

Councillors approved the plans with eight votes for approval and three abstentions.

