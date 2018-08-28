Is your organisation eligible for slice of new ‘inclusion’ funding?

Some of the most vulnerable and disconnected people in Great Yarmouth are being helped to make the most of their talents and find paid jobs.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has handed out grants totalling £29,000 to four organisations working to boost employability - and is inviting bids for the next round.

The Inclusion Project aims to help the long-term unemployed and economically inactive residents who face complicated life challenges and need a guiding hand to find their next steps.

As part of the initiative, funded by the borough council and the European Social Fund, the council will award £120,000 over three years to not-for-profit small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) working to boost prospects.

The first set of grants have been handed to:

• Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Young Carers – £7,434 towards a project which will see youth workers support young adult carers during their transitions from high school to college, training or employment.

• Feathers Futures – £7,500 to support a new project called Future You, offering activity sessions, workshops, and peer development programmes for women, including building self-confidence, introduction to self-employment, preparing to study, interview skills, and CV writing.

• Top Banana – £6,950 to support delivery of a mobile community cafe giving the long-term unemployed access to volunteering, training and employment opportunities.

• MAP – £7,335 towards proving advice and support to disadvantaged and vulnerable young people described as “among the furthest away from employment and experiencing multiple challenges.”

Andy Grant, chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, said: “Not-for-profit SMEs are important partners in our collective drive towards inclusive economic growth, helping those in the most challenging circumstances and furthest from work to build employability skills and ultimately get a job.

“This initial set of grants will really help to improve people’s lives and I’m also pleased that further funding is now available.”

For more information and the application form, visit the council’s website here.

For support with the application form contact Tracey Read, Inclusion Project Coordinator, via tracey.read@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or 07468 764753.

The closing date for new applications is Tuesday, February 12.