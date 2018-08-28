Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Is your organisation eligible for slice of new ‘inclusion’ funding?

PUBLISHED: 17:26 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 24 January 2019

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

Some of the most vulnerable and disconnected people in Great Yarmouth are being helped to make the most of their talents and find paid jobs.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has handed out grants totalling £29,000 to four organisations working to boost employability - and is inviting bids for the next round.

The Inclusion Project aims to help the long-term unemployed and economically inactive residents who face complicated life challenges and need a guiding hand to find their next steps.

As part of the initiative, funded by the borough council and the European Social Fund, the council will award £120,000 over three years to not-for-profit small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) working to boost prospects.

The first set of grants have been handed to:

• Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Young Carers – £7,434 towards a project which will see youth workers support young adult carers during their transitions from high school to college, training or employment.

• Feathers Futures – £7,500 to support a new project called Future You, offering activity sessions, workshops, and peer development programmes for women, including building self-confidence, introduction to self-employment, preparing to study, interview skills, and CV writing.

• Top Banana – £6,950 to support delivery of a mobile community cafe giving the long-term unemployed access to volunteering, training and employment opportunities.

• MAP – £7,335 towards proving advice and support to disadvantaged and vulnerable young people described as “among the furthest away from employment and experiencing multiple challenges.”

Andy Grant, chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, said: “Not-for-profit SMEs are important partners in our collective drive towards inclusive economic growth, helping those in the most challenging circumstances and furthest from work to build employability skills and ultimately get a job.

“This initial set of grants will really help to improve people’s lives and I’m also pleased that further funding is now available.”

For more information and the application form, visit the council’s website here.

For support with the application form contact Tracey Read, Inclusion Project Coordinator, via tracey.read@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or 07468 764753.

The closing date for new applications is Tuesday, February 12.

Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

King’s Lynn Town player targeted by ‘vile and disgusting’ tweets

King's Lynn Town have hit out at offensive tweets from a supporters' group Photo: Twitter/screenshot

From sex worker to Cambridge graduate - former Norfolk escorts lift lid on the industry

Dalia, 25, entered sex work when she was 17 and after quitting has completed a degree at Cambridge University. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists