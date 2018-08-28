Search

Advanced search

Norfolk council giving away grants of between £500 and £2000

PUBLISHED: 16:06 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:06 19 November 2018

Sheringham Playpark Revamp received a grant of £2000 which helped them add a bespoke Viking ship to the childrens playground on Cromer Road. Picture: Sheringham Town Council

Sheringham Playpark Revamp received a grant of £2000 which helped them add a bespoke Viking ship to the childrens playground on Cromer Road. Picture: Sheringham Town Council

Archant

Youth organisations are being urged to take advantage of grants of up to £2,000 on offer from a Norfolk council.

Sheringham Town Council’s Youth Trust Fund was originally set up to support organisations offering recreational, educational, or developmental services to young people.

Last year, Sheringham Playpark Revamp received a grant of £2000 which helped them add a bespoke Viking ship to the children’s playground on Cromer Road, which has proved very popular.

To be eligible, your organisation, group or association must be not for profit and working to benefit children from 0-18 years.

Organisations must be Sheringham-based or serve the young people of the town, and grants must be used towards specific projects or equipment.

Completed applications must be received by January 31, 2019. Full details and applications forms can be requested from The Town Clerk, Sheringham Town Council Offices, Church St, Sheringham, NR26 8QS or via email, clerk.sheringham@hotmail.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Motorists caught for string of offences at roadside checks

Police and HM customs carried out vehicle checks in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast