Norfolk council giving away grants of between £500 and £2000

Sheringham Playpark Revamp received a grant of £2000 which helped them add a bespoke Viking ship to the childrens playground on Cromer Road.

Youth organisations are being urged to take advantage of grants of up to £2,000 on offer from a Norfolk council.

Sheringham Town Council’s Youth Trust Fund was originally set up to support organisations offering recreational, educational, or developmental services to young people.

Last year, Sheringham Playpark Revamp received a grant of £2000 which helped them add a bespoke Viking ship to the children’s playground on Cromer Road, which has proved very popular.

To be eligible, your organisation, group or association must be not for profit and working to benefit children from 0-18 years.

Organisations must be Sheringham-based or serve the young people of the town, and grants must be used towards specific projects or equipment.

Completed applications must be received by January 31, 2019. Full details and applications forms can be requested from The Town Clerk, Sheringham Town Council Offices, Church St, Sheringham, NR26 8QS or via email, clerk.sheringham@hotmail.co.uk