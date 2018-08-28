Search

Advanced search

No government call-in for £271m Anglia Square planning decision...yet

PUBLISHED: 15:01 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:14 31 December 2018

The 20-storey tower proposed for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

The 20-storey tower proposed for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

The fate of the multi-million pound revamp of Norwich’s Anglia square remains in the balance, with the government still mulling over whether to have the final say on it.

The £271m scheme received Norwich City Council’s stamp of approval earlier this month, with planning committee members backing it by seven votes to five.

However, this decision could be overturned if the secretary of state were to conclude it was the wrong call.

National body Historic England has urged the government to call-in the decision, which could trigger a planning inquiry and lead to communities secretary James Brokenshire making the final decision on the revamp’s future.

However, a spokesman for the ministry of housing, communities and local government, has today confirmed that no decision has been made on this.

The spokesman said: “We have received a request to call-in the planning application at Anglia Square, which the secretary of state is currently considering.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man allegedly murdered in house fire is named

Police have named a man whose body was found in a flat in Clacton last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Do you remember when Bury St Edmunds looked like this? See video from 1991 here

Bury St Edmunds in 1991 - a vintage looking Dorothy Perkins

‘Nighthawk’ metal detectorists in police sights

Beautiful sunset

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Team news: Farke facing ‘late decisions’ to ensure City are fresh for Brentford battle

Norwich City were beaten by two late goals against Derby - but must go again at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Press conference recap: Canaries prepare for New Year’s Day trip to Brentford

Next up for Daniel Farke anjd his high-flying Canaries is a trip to west London to take on Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists