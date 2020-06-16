Search

Government U-turn on summer free school meals after Rashford campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:56 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 16 June 2020

Parents of children eligable for free school meals will continue to recieve vouchers over the summer holidays. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Images

Parents of children eligable for free school meals will continue to recieve vouchers over the summer holidays. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

The government has said it is extending its free school meal scheme through the summer holidays following a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford who campaigned for the government to extend the current free school food voucher scheme. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.Marcus Rashford who campaigned for the government to extend the current free school food voucher scheme. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has performed a U-turn for free school meals for the poorest families to continue over the summer, announcing a new £120m voucher scheme after pressure from the Manchester United player.

The 22-year-old had penned an open letter this week asking the Government to reverse its decision to cease the scheme - for which nearly 1.3 million children are eligible - outside of school term time.

The voucher scheme provides parents with £15 worth of vouchers a week per child, which can be redeemed in a range of supermarkets.

Mr Rashford, who has raised £20 million to boost food distribution with the charity FareShare, said he used food banks and received free meals during his underprivileged childhood in Manchester.

Announcing the change, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Owing to the coronavirus pandemic the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer.

“To reflect this we will be providing a Covid Summer Food Fund. This will provide food vouchers covering the six-week holiday period.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to extend free school meal scheme. Picture: : Yui Mok/PA WirePrime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to extend free school meal scheme. Picture: : Yui Mok/PA Wire

“This is a specific measure to reflect the unique circumstances of the pandemic.

“The scheme will not continue beyond the summer and those eligible will be those who already qualify for free school meals.”

It is understood payment will be through a one-off six week voucher given to eligible families at the end of term to use in supermarkets.

Norfolk MPs had backed the footballers campaign.

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, described the footballer as “an inspirational young Brit” and tweeted: ““The Covid crisis demands special interventions. Adequate nutrition should be a fundamental basic for every child in our country.”

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said: “You cannot just draw an arbitrary line at the start of the summer holidays as if magically by declaring that this is the line over which the Covid-19 free school meal voucher system will suddenly stop that’s the point at which the crisis is over. It doesn’t work like that.”

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron TovellMid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

He added: “Parents know how important a healthy diet is for children – and for children from struggling families, school meals are a lifeline.”

Responding to the government’s U-turn after his campaign, Marcus Rashford said on Twitter: “Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.”

Referring to Mr Rashford, the PM’s spokesman said: “The PM welcomes his contribution to the debate around poverty and respects the fact that he has been using his profile as a leading sportsman to highlight important issues.”

