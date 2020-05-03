Search

Advanced search

Smartphone app to trace coronavirus spread available ‘within weeks’

PUBLISHED: 16:17 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 03 May 2020

The Government has said the smartphone app will be crucial in minimising infection rates. Photo: Getty Images/ iStockPhoto

The Government has said the smartphone app will be crucial in minimising infection rates. Photo: Getty Images/ iStockPhoto

© Rido

A new government smartphone app designed to “trace” the spread of Covid-19 will be trialled on the Isle of Wight before being rolled out widely this month.

The Government has said the smartphone app will need to be used by 50-60pc of the country's population. Photo: ViewApartThe Government has said the smartphone app will need to be used by 50-60pc of the country's population. Photo: ViewApart

The app, NHSX, is part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and takes its impetus from the extensive contact tracing used in South Korea, Hong Kong and Germany - where the outbreak has been contained quickly.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said around 50% to 60% of people will need to use the software for it to be effective, describing it as the “best possible way to help the NHS”.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “The idea is that we will encourage as many people to take this up as possible.

“This is going to be a huge national effort and we need, for this to work, 50% to 60% of people to be using this app.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims we are Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims we are "past the peak" of coronavirus infections in the UK. Photo: Andrew Parsons

“Not everybody has a smartphone and I appreciate that for various reasons not everybody will download it but it will be the best possible way to help the NHS.”

You may also want to watch:

The Government intends to use the app and a dedicated phone team to carry out the tracing.

It will be downloaded on to smartphones and use bluetooth technology to work out when other app users are in close enough proximity to potentially spread the virus.

The data is recorded under an anonymous ID, rather than by the person’s name, with the transport secretary stressing that the information shared would be “completely confidential”.

If and when someone starts showing symptoms, or tests positive for Covid-19, they are able to share that on the app.

The app then sends a notification warning of possible infection to all those phone users to have recently come in requisite proximity.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested we are “past the peak” with regards to coronavirus infection rate and that he would be setting out a “road map” for easing measures in the near future.

But a national poll suggested more than four in five Britons are against the easing of social distancing restrictions imposed by the Government.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

More than 160 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Most Read

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

More than 160 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The class of 2019 or the 2004 vintage – can you pick your Norwich City XI?

The class of 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Warning after motorist caught doing 53mph in 30mph zone

Speed enforcement checks have been carried out across Lowestoft with one motorist issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after being captured doing 53mph in a 30mph limit on Sunday, May 3. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook

VE Day 75: How one street faced the brunt of the bombing

A Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Most of these Cromer people can be named. From left; Mrs Garwood, unknown, unknown, Vera Kirby (in the corner wearing a hat), Mrs Gaff, Kathy Woodhouse, Mrs Lubbock, Francis Dennis, Mrs Barker, Peggy Garwood, Betty Dennis, Mrs Woolgar, Betty Durrant, unknown, unknown, Dick Bone, Irvine Gardner, Mrs Chate (and child), Mrs Leeder (who supplied this picture), Mrs Andrews, Mrs Hovells. But, looking closely, perhaps the most surprising thing about this picture is Dick Bone, well-known as a local character  he has a monkey on his shoulder! Picture: CROMER MUSEUM
Drive 24