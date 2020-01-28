Search

Advanced search

More than £1.4m of government cash to help rough sleepers - but how much will your council get?

PUBLISHED: 17:05 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 28 January 2020

A homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

More than £1.4m of government cash is to be pumped into helping tackle rough sleeping in Norfolk, with hundreds of thousands heading to Norwich.

The housing secretary has today announced that an extra £112m is to be made available to local authorities across the country to combat homelessness, with £1.4m being shared across Norfolk.

The funding, which is part of the government's Rough Sleeping Initiative, is being made available in the 2020/21 financial year and can be used to provide extra beds, support workers or other means of helping those sleeping rough to find shelter.

Of this amount, the largest share locally has been awarded to Norwich City Council, with £869,534 being made available to help with the issue in the city.

The smallest share has been given to North Norfolk District Council, £75,996, while every other council in Norfolk was given a six-figure sum.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said: "This funding request approved by government will see the extension of posts in our Housing Options team which will allow us the capacity to continue carrying out the important work we do for those who need housing support in our area.

"It will also allow us to continue with the spot purchase of a bed and breakfast for rough sleepers, a new initiative we are working on with partners. It will also support the funding of starter packs for any rough sleeper that secures accommodation so they have their basic needs met when they move in."

A spokesman for West Norfolk Council said its £121,270 share would go towards providing three support workers.

They said: "The first element is continuation of funding for two intensive support workers who work with complex cases and people with multiple issues so that they can be helped back into accommodation, employment and be directed to any benefit or wellbeing support they may need.

"The other support worker is a new specialist mental health support worker, to work particularly with homeless people who are living with mental health conditions."

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which receives more than £110,000, will allow it to introduce a new service to provide health care for rough sleepers and create a new role to co-ordinate the council's response to the issue.

Andy Grant, chairman of the council's housing and neighbourhood committee, said: "The rough sleeper coordinator role will work closely with partners and voluntary groups to ensure all rough sleepers in Great Yarmouth are aware of and able to access the services they need."

A Breckland Council spokesman said: "We welcome this funding to help tackle homelessness within our district. In the last six months we have created a new Rough Sleeper team, who are proactively engaging with homeless people and providing them with bespoke support to help end a cycle of homelessness. The new funding will help build on this work and support projects which enable rough sleepers to access additional support and accommodation options."

All other councils have been approached for comment, but are yet to respond.

The Norfolk shares of the funding are as follows:

Breckland: £106,500

Great Yarmouth: £111,735

King's Lynn and West Norfolk: £121,270

North Norfolk: £75,996

Norwich: £869,534

South Norfolk and Broadland: £156,420

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Norwich is ‘collective work of art’ under threat from Anglia Square revamp, inquiry hears

Settling down to debate the future of Anglia Square, the planning inquiry gets underway at city hall, Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24