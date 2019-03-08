Thousands of new homes and jobs proposed in new Waveney local plan

More than 9,000 new homes and 5,000 new jobs are being proposed as a local plan looks set to be adopted.

Following an independent examination by a Government-appointed inspector, the new Waveney Local Plan proposes the development of 9,235 new homes and sufficient land to facilitate the creation of 5,000 new jobs over the period to 2036.

It sets out the level of growth which needs to be planned, where that growth should be and how it should be delivered.

The inspection, which is the final stage before adoption, found the Local Plan to be sound subject to some amendments.

David Ritchie, Waveney’s cabinet member for planning and rural affairs said: “The new Local Plan for Waveney has been in development since 2016 and has been through three rounds of public consultation.

“Policies within the Plan will help in the determination of future planning applications and ensure new development is properly planned and of the highest possible quality.”

Waveney District Council approved a final draft of the plan in March last year, which was then open to the public for final comments.

These comments were considered by an independent planning inspector when the plan was submitted to the Government on June 22.

A public hearing was held in October and on March 1, 2019, the Inspector published his report concluding the Local Plan was ‘sound’ subject to a number of amendments.

These amendments primarily relate to the detailed wording of policies.

The plans for 9,235 new homes in the district and 5,000 new jobs will continue to apply to the area following the creation of East Suffolk Council, until such time as the new council decides to review it.

The council will be asked to adopt the Local Plan next Wednesday, March 20.

More details on the new Local Plan can be found at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/new-waveney-local-plan