Government announces extension to £5,000 grant for flood-hit homes

Tree Surgeons work through Storm Ciara to clear the fallen tree blocking access into Postwick. Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative 2020

Homes and businesses flooded during storms Ciara and Dennis will have nine more months to collect a £5,000 grant.

Destruction caused by Storm Ciara at the Mermaid Inn in Hedenham near Bungay. Pictire: Sally Connor Destruction caused by Storm Ciara at the Mermaid Inn in Hedenham near Bungay. Pictire: Sally Connor

The Property Flood Resilience (PFR) scheme, introduced by the government, will be extended by nine months to take into account delays to repair work and the additional pressures placed on local authorities by coronavirus.

The extension will give homeowners and businesses more time to carry out repairs from flooding in November 2019 and Storms Ciara and Dennis.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said: “Whilst the pandemic has affected us all, those who endured the hardship of flooded properties ahead of coronavirus bore an even greater burden than most.

“The £5,000 grant enables people to make their homes and businesses more resilient and better protected from future flooding. This is about helping them build back better and greener, while also providing a boost for local economies.”

Water laps over the Reedham Quay moorings in the aftermath of Storm Ciara. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Water laps over the Reedham Quay moorings in the aftermath of Storm Ciara. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new deadline for applications from communities flooded is now December 31, 2021, while those flooded in February 2020 have until July 1, 2022.