Council pays out £30m in lockdown grants as scheme set to close

PUBLISHED: 09:04 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 06 August 2020

The tourism sector in Great Yarmouth has been hit hard by Covid-19. Overall some £30m has been handed out across the borough to help struggling businesses to survive Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

The tourism sector in Great Yarmouth has been hit hard by Covid-19. Overall some £30m has been handed out across the borough to help struggling businesses to survive Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

A final call is being made to businesses that haven’t yet claimed their Covid-19 Government grant.

Councillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is leading the call for businesses to apply for a Government grant by August 28 when the scheme closes Picture: Ella WilkinsonCouncillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is leading the call for businesses to apply for a Government grant by August 28 when the scheme closes Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The grant scheme, to help firms survive closes on Friday, August 28.

Since lockdown in March just over £30m has been paid out to help 2,722 businesses across the Great Yarmouth borough.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is now making a final call for completed forms from businesses that might be eligible for up to £25,000, dependent on rateable value.

Councillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is leading the call for businesses to apply for a Government grant by August 28 when the scheme closes Picture: Ella WilkinsonCouncillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is leading the call for businesses to apply for a Government grant by August 28 when the scheme closes Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Under the Government’s rules, the claim must come from the ratepayer, and they must have been trading on March 11, 2020 to qualify.

Carl Smith, council leader, said: “We know these Government grants have been a lifeline for many businesses, and we’ve done everything we possibly can to promote the scheme and encourage businesses to check their eligibility and complete the claim form.

“An incredible £20m was paid out locally within the first three weeks of the scheme.”

Visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-businesses for the link to the online form, information and support about the grants, eligibility criteria, and further business advice.

