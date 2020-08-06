Council pays out £30m in lockdown grants as scheme set to close

The tourism sector in Great Yarmouth has been hit hard by Covid-19. Overall some £30m has been handed out across the borough to help struggling businesses to survive Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

A final call is being made to businesses that haven’t yet claimed their Covid-19 Government grant.

Councillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is leading the call for businesses to apply for a Government grant by August 28 when the scheme closes Picture: Ella Wilkinson Councillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is leading the call for businesses to apply for a Government grant by August 28 when the scheme closes Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The grant scheme, to help firms survive closes on Friday, August 28.

Since lockdown in March just over £30m has been paid out to help 2,722 businesses across the Great Yarmouth borough.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is now making a final call for completed forms from businesses that might be eligible for up to £25,000, dependent on rateable value.

Under the Government’s rules, the claim must come from the ratepayer, and they must have been trading on March 11, 2020 to qualify.

Carl Smith, council leader, said: “We know these Government grants have been a lifeline for many businesses, and we’ve done everything we possibly can to promote the scheme and encourage businesses to check their eligibility and complete the claim form.

“An incredible £20m was paid out locally within the first three weeks of the scheme.”

Visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-businesses for the link to the online form, information and support about the grants, eligibility criteria, and further business advice.

