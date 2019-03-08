Value for money? How Gorleston's beach huts compare to others around the country

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Archant

Gorleston's sandy beach and unspoilt beauty has made the seaside town a popular tourist destination.

And recently Great Yarmouth Borough Council added to its offer by deciding to put a number of the beach huts in Gorleston up for hire.

But how do Gorleston's beach huts compare to others around the country? We take a look.

Price

People can hire a beach hut for £120 a week in Gorleston which is a competitive price when compared to huts around the country.

The beach huts in Seaford come with a gas stove and kettle. Picture: Seaford Town Council The beach huts in Seaford come with a gas stove and kettle. Picture: Seaford Town Council

North Norfolk District Council offers beach huts in Cromer for £210 a week during much of July and August while the price drops to £85 per week for May, June and September.

In Seaford, East Sussex, a weekly hire of a hut next to its pebble beach in July and August costs £150 while in May, June and September the price falls to £125.

Although East Suffolk Council does not offer a weekly hire, it is charging people £440 for a hut in Felixstowe from April 1 to March 31, 2020.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council charges £1,200 for eight months hire.

Features

Many beach huts come with a range of facilities included in the price.

The beach huts in Great Yarmouth have a veranda, two chairs and a table, plus access to a dedicated amenity block with wash basins and toilets.

People are not allowed to store gas canisters in the huts though, which counts out the use of a camping stove for making tea and coffee.

In Cromer £210 for the week gets you chairs and tables, a drying line, storage cupboard and coat hooks.

Drinking water points are situated along the promenade. On its website, North Norfolk District Council doesn't say if people can keep gas canisters in the huts.

The huts in Seaford are more friendly to tea fans, being kitted out with additional amenities which include a gas stove, a kettle and cups.

Information on the facilities in the beach huts in Felixstowe is not listed on East Suffolk Council's website but the terms and conditions state people are allowed to keep gas canisters in the huts.

Contracted hours

The hours of use also vary depending on which council you hire from.

The huts in Gorleston can only be used from 8am to sunset compared to the ones in Cromer which people can access from 6am to 11pm.

The huts in Felixstowe can be used from 5am to midnight while Seaford Town Council's beach huts can be accessed from 8am to 10pm.