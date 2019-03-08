Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Value for money? How Gorleston's beach huts compare to others around the country

PUBLISHED: 09:32 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 18 August 2019

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Archant

Gorleston's sandy beach and unspoilt beauty has made the seaside town a popular tourist destination.

And recently Great Yarmouth Borough Council added to its offer by deciding to put a number of the beach huts in Gorleston up for hire.

But how do Gorleston's beach huts compare to others around the country? We take a look.

Price

People can hire a beach hut for £120 a week in Gorleston which is a competitive price when compared to huts around the country.

The beach huts in Seaford come with a gas stove and kettle. Picture: Seaford Town CouncilThe beach huts in Seaford come with a gas stove and kettle. Picture: Seaford Town Council

North Norfolk District Council offers beach huts in Cromer for £210 a week during much of July and August while the price drops to £85 per week for May, June and September.

In Seaford, East Sussex, a weekly hire of a hut next to its pebble beach in July and August costs £150 while in May, June and September the price falls to £125.

Although East Suffolk Council does not offer a weekly hire, it is charging people £440 for a hut in Felixstowe from April 1 to March 31, 2020.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council charges £1,200 for eight months hire.

Features

Many beach huts come with a range of facilities included in the price.

The beach huts in Great Yarmouth have a veranda, two chairs and a table, plus access to a dedicated amenity block with wash basins and toilets.

You may also want to watch:

People are not allowed to store gas canisters in the huts though, which counts out the use of a camping stove for making tea and coffee.

In Cromer £210 for the week gets you chairs and tables, a drying line, storage cupboard and coat hooks.

Drinking water points are situated along the promenade. On its website, North Norfolk District Council doesn't say if people can keep gas canisters in the huts.

The huts in Seaford are more friendly to tea fans, being kitted out with additional amenities which include a gas stove, a kettle and cups.

Information on the facilities in the beach huts in Felixstowe is not listed on East Suffolk Council's website but the terms and conditions state people are allowed to keep gas canisters in the huts.

Contracted hours

The hours of use also vary depending on which council you hire from.

The huts in Gorleston can only be used from 8am to sunset compared to the ones in Cromer which people can access from 6am to 11pm.

The huts in Felixstowe can be used from 5am to midnight while Seaford Town Council's beach huts can be accessed from 8am to 10pm.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United

Teemu Pukki completes his Norwich City hat-trick - and Tom Trybull leads the celebrations Picture:: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Five kittens and mother tied up in an old sheet and dumped

Five kittens and their mum were tied up in an old sheet and abandoned in a Norwich garden. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

‘I stole the ball from Todd’ – In-form Pukki was desperate to score a City hat-trick

Hat trick hero Teemu Pukki of Norwich took home the match ball after Norwich City's 3-1 win over Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sailors saved from North Sea in midnight rescue

The yacht Phaedra was rescued by Wells RNLI after it ran into trouble in the North Sea. Picture: Wells RNLI

Value for money? How Gorleston’s beach huts compare to others around the country

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United

Teemu Pukki completes his Norwich City hat-trick - and Tom Trybull leads the celebrations Picture:: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists