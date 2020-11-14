Google statistics show lockdown impact on where Norfolk people are going

The second national lockdown has meant non-essential shops have had to shut. Credit: Sonya Duncan

New statistics have shown early signs of the impact the second national lockdown is having on where people in Norfolk are going.

With the country now more than a week into the second national coronavirus lockdown, data from Google has shown how it has affected people’s movements.

Google has used location data to chart trends in people’s movement in the home, retail and recreation establishments, grocery stores and pharmacies, public transport hubs, and parks and green spaces.

Since lockdown started on Thursday, November 5, people heading to retail and recreation, supermarkets and using public transport in Norfolk has all fallen to below normal levels.

Trips for retail and recreation in Norfolk plunged on that first lockdown day, to 55pc below normal levels and last Saturday saw such visits 62pc below what would normally be expected. That was roughly in line with the UK figures.

Lockdown means shops, apart from those selling essential goods, have had to close again. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lockdown means shops, apart from those selling essential goods, have had to close again. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Visits to Norfolk supermarkets on the first day of lockdown also dipped to 17pc below what would usually be expected.

Use of public transport also took a major hit. On the first day of lockdown usage in Norfolk was 45pc below normal levels and, on the first Saturday of lockdown it was 61pc below.

Trips to the workplace did not as much as might have been expected. In Norfolk, that was down 30pc on normal levels the first day of lockdown, less than the UK figure of a 38pc fall.

However, while the government message is to stay at home where possible, this time, people can go to work if they are not able to do their jobs from home.

Changes in time spent at various locations in Norfolk compared with the average before the lockdown, up to November 3. Picture: Flourish/Google Mobility Report Changes in time spent at various locations in Norfolk compared with the average before the lockdown, up to November 3. Picture: Flourish/Google Mobility Report

Figures for Norfolk people at home was up 13pc on normal levels on the first lockdown day.

During the March lockdown, visits to parks shot up, when people were only permitted to leave their homes for an hour of exercise each day. This time there is no such limit.

The weather also plays more of a role at this time of the year, but visits to parks in Norfolk were 5pc down on normal levels on the first Saturday of lockdown, but 16pc higher on the Sunday.

Data comes from Google account users who opted-in to its location history service. Statistics are based on a baseline value for that day of the week. The baseline used is the average for the corresponding day of the week during the five-week period January 3 to February 6, 2020.