Go ahead for new cinema in King's Lynn

The new cinema that could take shape by converting part of King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: McFarlane Latter Architects McFarlane Latter Architects

Councillors have agreed to spend £1.6m on a new cinema.

West Norfolk council wants to convert part of King's Lynn Corn Exchange into 58 and 52-seater screens.

The proposals were originally expected to cost £1m but last month it emerged the cost had increased to £1.6m because of alterations needed to the historic building's roof.

The council's ruling cabinet voted to press ahead with the plans and recommended last night's full council to agree the move.

The press and public were excluded from the debate, because it was possible that exempt information might be disclosed during the discussion.

Today a council spokesman said the cinema reccomendation had been agreed. The project will now go out to tender.

The new attraction is predicted to bring in £200,000 a year.