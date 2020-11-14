New railway station car park gets permission, but coronavirus could change plans

Plans for a 305-space car park at Norwich Railway Station have been given the go-ahead. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A revamped car park at Norwich Railway Station, with more than 300 spaces, has been granted permission - but it remains to be seen if the scheme will come to fruition.

Greater Anglia had asked Norwich City Council for permission to carry out a series of upgrades on the car parks at Norwich station.

They said that was needed due to the need to meet demand for parking at the station.

The scheme would see changes made to both the main forecourt at the front of the station and to the site on Lower Clarence Road.

A building on the Lower Clarence Road car park would be relocated to allow for extra parking spaces, new fencing and resurfacing.

It would increase the number of spaces available at that car park from 280 to 305.

Part if the car park would be used by Network Rail for station staff, but a separate entrance in Lower Clarence Road would lead to the section which could be used by the general public.

A new path and steps would be put in place to allow access to the station from the car park.

There would also be new motorcycle parking provided.

And the plans also included a reconfiguration of the main forecourt car park.

That would see the number of accessible spaces in that car park go up from five to 20.

Officers at Norwich City Council have used delegated powers to grant permission for the changes, by approving a certificate of lawful development.

However, given the proposals were drawn up before the coronavirus pandemic, Greater Anglia said a decision on whether to press ahead with the car park changes has yet to be made.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “The car park on Lower Clarence Road in Norwich is among a number of car park enhancements on the Greater Anglia network we are considering.

“We applied for a certificate of lawfulness of proposed use or development with the local planning authority. Norwich City Council has now granted permission.

“The designs were finalised prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are currently working with Network Rail decide how to make the best use of the land in the area.

“We will provide an update once a decision has been made.”