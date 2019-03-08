Search

Got a garage load of old paint? Well, here's how you can get rid of it.

PUBLISHED: 14:52 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 13 August 2019

You can get rid of any uwanted paint at the recycling centre at Hempton and six others across the county. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk's residents can get rid of any unwanted paint at seven recycling centres in September and October.

The annual event gives people an opportunity to safely dispose of their hazardous waste such as wood preservatives, insecticides, weed killers, paint, thinners, varnishes and special cleaning products. This type of waste is not normally accepted at recycling centres as it needs to be dealt with by specialist waste disposal contracters.

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste, said: "We all need to dispose of hazardous waste very carefully so this is why we offer these free events across the county each year to help people get rid of a range of hazardous items safely and responsibly.

"Leftover paint is the number one item brought to our annual events. But I'd always urge people to save a car journey by following one of our top tips - firstly to plan any DIY job very carefully to cut the amount of paint left over. And if you can't use up that little bit of leftover paint, or give it away, remember to dry it out and you can then put the tin in your kerbside rubbish bin."

Janice Coglin-Hibbert, the council's waste reduction officer, said: "These are very popular events so you are likely to find queues to enter the recycling centre, especially up until lunchtime. The sites are open until 5pm in September and 4pm in October so please come later in the day if possible."

Dates, times and locations of events:

Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September- 9am-5pm, Hempton, Helhoughton Rd, Fakenham, NR21 7DY;

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September- 9am-5pm, Thetford, Telford Way, IP24 1HU;

Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September - 9am-5pm, Mayton Wood, Little Hautbois, Coltishall, NR12 7JX;

Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September - 9am-5pm, Dereham, Trafalgar Business Park, Rash's Green, NR19 1JG;

Open 9am to 4pm: Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October - 9am-4pm, Caister, Pump Lane, NR30 5TE;

Friday 11, Saturday 12 and Sunday 13th October - 9am-4pm, Ketteringham, Station Lane, Hethersett, NR9 3AZ;

Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October - 9am-4pm, King's Lynn, Willows Business Park, Saddlebow, PE34 3RD

