Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

New Tory leader must not bring in no-deal Brexit - Norfolk MP

PUBLISHED: 07:17 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 22 May 2019

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Keiron Tovell

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has written a set of values tory leadership hopefuls must be tested against, as prime minister Theresa May's days look numbered.

Mr Freeman, and fellow Conservatives in the One Nation Conservatives Group, met on Monday and agreed to go against any leadership candidate who could bring a no-deal Brexit.

It puts Mr Freeman at odds with his fellow Norfolk MP Liz Truss, who has been tipped as a leadership contender, who told BBC Newsnight last week that if MPs faced "a straight choice between revoking Brexit and no dealing, we have to no deal."

It comes as the prime minister's deal, which opens up the possibility of a second referendum, was described as "dead on arrival", with the prospect of a larger Tory revolt than her previous failed attempt to get a Brexit agreement through parliament.

You may also want to watch:

Leadership rivals Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab were among Tories who backed Mrs May's deal in March but have vowed to oppose the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

Rejection of the WAB would heap further pressure on Mrs May to quit immediately, but some Tories called on her to go now without even risking the humiliation of a fourth Commons defeat on Brexit.

When she does leave, the One Nation Conservatives who as well as Mr Freeman include Cabinet ministers Amber Rudd and Rory Stewart, and ministers Caroline Nokes, Margot James and Tobias Ellwood, said they would test any new leader against a set of values including a rejection of "narrow nationalism".

The set of values were written by Mr Freeman, a former Downing Street policy advisor.

Most Read

New A140 services open but missing McDonald’s

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole has opened to customers after six months of construction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

12 weeks of road closures to make roundabout safer for cyclists

City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Villagers urge wind farm firms to reconsider HGV plans after fatal crash at accident blackspot

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

New A140 services open but missing McDonald’s

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole has opened to customers after six months of construction. Picture: Simon Parkin

12 weeks of road closures to make roundabout safer for cyclists

City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Why Norwich City fear they may lose out on Bolton youngster

Republic of Ireland youngster Luca Connell has been linked with a move to Norwich City. Picture: PA

Village revamp could see new school built and improvements to medical centre

An artist's impression of what the new Blofield Primary School could look like. Norfolk County Council, Blofield Parish Council and others have been involved in drawing up plans to improve the village's facilities. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists