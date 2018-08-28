Freeman: May should have let debate and vote continue

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, has criticised Prime Minister Theresa May for postponing the Brexit vote. Picture: Archant Archant © 2017

The MP for Mid Norfolk has criticised the Prime Minister for postponing a crucial vote on her Brexit deal.

George Freeman MP had previously said he wouldn’t support Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal ahead of the vote, which was supposed to take place today.

On Monday, Mr Freeman said on Twitter: “After a long weekend reading the withdrawal text and all the legal advice, analysis and constituent correspondence, I’ve concluded and told my whip that I can’t vote for this deal.

“I applaud the PMs *intent* to minimise economic disruption, but I don’t believe this mechanism is constitutionally acceptable, politically feasible, or provides a reliable enough settlement for the restoration of economic confidence we urgently need.”

Mrs May announced yesterday that the vote wouldn’t go ahead, admitting that it would have been lost by a “significant margin.”

Speaking about the decision, Mr Freeman said on Twitter: “The PM should have have allowed the debate and vote in Parliament to continue, demonstrating ALL parties are split, taken it as the moment to adopt a cross-party approach, and tried to broker a plan b with cross-party support.”