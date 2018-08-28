Search

Advanced search

Freeman: May should have let debate and vote continue

PUBLISHED: 13:48 11 December 2018

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, has criticised Prime Minister Theresa May for postponing the Brexit vote. Picture: Archant

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, has criticised Prime Minister Theresa May for postponing the Brexit vote. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2017

The MP for Mid Norfolk has criticised the Prime Minister for postponing a crucial vote on her Brexit deal.

George Freeman MP had previously said he wouldn’t support Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal ahead of the vote, which was supposed to take place today.

On Monday, Mr Freeman said on Twitter: “After a long weekend reading the withdrawal text and all the legal advice, analysis and constituent correspondence, I’ve concluded and told my whip that I can’t vote for this deal.

“I applaud the PMs *intent* to minimise economic disruption, but I don’t believe this mechanism is constitutionally acceptable, politically feasible, or provides a reliable enough settlement for the restoration of economic confidence we urgently need.”

Mrs May announced yesterday that the vote wouldn’t go ahead, admitting that it would have been lost by a “significant margin.”

Speaking about the decision, Mr Freeman said on Twitter: “The PM should have have allowed the debate and vote in Parliament to continue, demonstrating ALL parties are split, taken it as the moment to adopt a cross-party approach, and tried to broker a plan b with cross-party support.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Highways concerns could scupper 185-home development and sports park

A plan of the proposed development in Cromer. Picture: CORYLUS PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT/PLANNING DOCUMENTS

Hospital opens ‘woodland glade’ room thanks to friends’ group’s fundraising

North Walsham Hospital Friends members by the new 'woodland' mural in the day room. Picture: RICHARD BATSON
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast