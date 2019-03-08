Video

East Anglian windfarm projects are being ‘over run by unaccountable quangos’ - MP

George Freeman Mid Norfolk MP. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A Norfolk MP has questioned why the government had “taken back control” through Brexit if it was only “to be over run by unaccountable quangos” in the plans for East Anglian windfarms.

The question was posed by Mid Norfolk MP, Conservative George Freeman, in the House of Commons on Monday.

Mr Freeman had called an adjournment debate over the major environmental impact of offshore windfarm projects off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

He said: “Tonight, I want to use the privilege of speaking in the House for Necton to raise some important issues about the lack of proper strategic planning to deal with the bringing onshore of the infrastructure necessary for connection.

“That links to the statement that we have just had, because the slogan that has fuelled the Brexit revolution was ’take back control’. For what have we taken back control—to be overrun by unaccountable quangos, or to act on behalf of the people whom we are here to serve?”

Three of the biggest wind farms in the world are planned off the Norfolk coast. Company Vattenfall wants to build two wind farms, Vanguard and Boreas, 50km east of the coast at Happisburgh, while the wind farm, Hornsea Three, will be built 120km north of the Norfolk coast by Danish energy firm Orsted.

Cables from Hornsea Three would come ashore at Weybourne, while cables from Vattenfall’s two wind farms would reach Norfolk at Happisburgh.

Mr Freeman said: “I want to make it clear that I am a strong supporter of renewable energy. Indeed, if the wind is to be used, I would rather it were used offshore than onshore. Investment in offshore wind in East Anglia is phenomenal, and it will generate a large number of jobs.”

But he asked whether the National Grid had looked at all the options, or carried out a proper cost-benefit assessment and environmental impact assessment for the projects.

He added: “Secondly, what guidance and provisions cover small communities such as Necton when they have to host national infrastructure on the scale that we are talking about? When I talk about a substation, I am not talking about something the size of a container that hums in the rain behind a hedge; these are the size of Wembley stadium, and I shall have two of them outside one village.”

Mr Freeman was supported by Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, and MP for Suffolk Coastal Therese Coffey.

He also said Norman Lamb, MP for North Norfolk, shared his concerns.

Mr Freeman said: “The key question that is being asked in our part of the world is: if we are to host this incredible investment—there is up to £50bn of investment already in the pipeline; I have two wind farms connecting through my constituency and there are 10 more coming—what voice should the people of Norfolk and their elected representatives have in shaping the way in which that infrastructure is connected? At the moment, it looks very much like a free for all.

“This leaves Norfolk powered by renewable energy but disempowered when it comes to the democracy of those ​decisions and without any benefit. In our part of the world—I say this as a supporter of renewable energy—it is beginning to feel as though the applicants are using the national significant infrastructure planning regulations to bypass and circumvent the need for any meaningful conversations at all.”

Mr Freeman said there had been suggestions of “an offshore ring main to collect the electricity and then have it brought onshore at one or two points with a major substation, instead of requiring each individual wind farm to have its own cabling and substation”.

He added: “I close by saying that the applicant should not be able to plead that because this is national infrastructure—although understandably that may bypass the minutiae and the eddies and currents of the local planning system—then somehow the voice of the local community and elected representatives should be cut out.”

Claire Perry, energy minister, said: “We want to make sure that, as we develop this resource, we continue to bring communities with us—offshore wind should not be imposed on them.”

She said previously running cables ashore had been the cheaper way. But she said: “Of course, we are still in the infancy of developing these wind farms, so it is right that as the sector matures we consider the potential to connect adjacent projects offshore, linking them up as a ring main.”

Jenny Smedley, from the Necton Substations Action Group (NSAG), thanked Mr Freeman for his “doggedness and determination”.

She said she was pleased Ms Perry had agreed to meet with Mr Freeman and hoped it would happen soon.