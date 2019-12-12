Search

Anyone for a pint? Voters make their choice at pub polling station

PUBLISHED: 14:06 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 12 December 2019

Mid Norfolk constituents have been casting their votes at The Millwrights Arms in Toftwood. Picture: Archant

Archant

Constituents across Norfolk have been heading to the polls - with some casting their votes in more unusual locations than others.

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday morning, including The Millwrights Arms pub in Toftwood which was drafted in due to the scheduling issues posed by a rare December election.

This year's snap election is the first time the pub has been used a polling station and landlord Mark Fryer has been serving up full English breakfasts for anyone who works up an appetite in the voting booth.

He said: "It's been good so far and has created a bit of business for us which is always good. A few have enjoyed a coffee, bacon roll or full English.

"It was absolutely packed this morning when we first opened, completely rammed. There must have been a few hundred through the doors and the car park's been full all day."

Toftwood residents are based in Mid Norfolk, where Conservative candidate George Freeman is looking to defend the seat he has held since 2010.

He is up against the Liberal Democrats' Steffan Aquarone, Labour's Adrian Heald and Independent candidate PJ O'Gorman.

Voters braved miserable weather on Thursday to cast their votes, including Josh Holland who was voting for the first time.

"I'm nearly 30 now and thought it was about time I started making a decision," he said.

"You speak to a lot of young people and they just don't care - they have no interest at all. I'm never really followed politics myself.

"I think as you get older you care about voting a little bit more and feel like it has more of an impact on you."

Looking back on what has been a fiercely fought election campaign, fellow voter Rene Kendal added: "I'd say it's been more about the characters of Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson.

"There are so many issues around the country that need sorting, which whoever gets in needs to get on top of."

