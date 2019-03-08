Search

Conservative hopeful blames Theresa May's manifesto for failure in 2017

PUBLISHED: 17:06 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 12 November 2019

Conservative candidate for North West Norfolk James Wild - who stood in North Norfolk in 2017 but was beaten by Sir Norman Lamb. Picture: Archant

Archant

The newly-adopted Conservative candidate for North West Norfolk believes his party's manifesto release will not derail his campaign as it did two years ago.

In 2017 James Wild ran against Sir Norman Lamb in North Norfolk in a seat central office believed was winnable. But Mr Wild said people switched away from the Tories when Theresa May's manifesto was launched.

"Hopefully this time our manifesto will be more popular," he said. "This time we have pledges on investment more for the police, schools and the NHS - those are the issues that last time we didn't have such good answers on.

MORE: 'Aggression, division and fears of a bleak future' - Sir Norman Lamb reveals his reasons for quitting

"In 2017 there was definitely a turn on the door once the manifesto had been published. People were concerned about the social care policy and it was quite complicated to explain to people. I am looking forward to our manifesto this time."

Mr Wild grew up in North Walsham but has been working in London for many years working closely with Conservative ministers including from defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon and Boris Johnson.

In 2017 Mr Wild lost by 3,512 votes.

"I am delighted and very proud," Mr Wild said about his selection. "Sir Henry Bellingham has a great track record and I am conscious that I need to get out in the constituency and get my name out there as someone who will be a worthy successor to him.

MORE: Boris Johnson backs EDP manifesto call for mental health to be key election issue

"I am a Norfolk boy through and through so the chance to stand again in a Norfolk seat is fantastic. I have been out campaigning before I was selected in Norwich South and North Norfolk and the appetite to get Brexit done is clear. There is a deal on the table so we can have this all done by the end of January.

You may also want to watch:

"Then there are lots of issues we can focus on. For example improving infrastructure, getting the half-hourly train services in king's Lynn and issues with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and I want to get more investment into those buildings to help improve the service and then we have to protecting the beautiful countryside making sure development works in concert with the environment.

"Now we have more infrastructure spend in place I will also be making the case for improvements to the A47 afresh.

"I have a Norfolk background coupled with Westminster experience."

