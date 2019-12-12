Search

Advanced search

Pokemon, pints and 'the busiest general election in recent memory' - A snapshot of election day in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:59 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 12 December 2019

The General Election polling station in St Mary Magdalene Church on SIlver Road, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

The General Election polling station in St Mary Magdalene Church on SIlver Road, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Archant 2019

One of Norwich's polling stations is experiencing what has been described as "the busiest general election in recent memory", as voters clamber to have their say.

An early afternoon visit to the Chantry Hall polling station in the centre of the city on election day revealed a steady queue of voters - largely of young adults - looking to cast their crucial votes.

The queue easily spilled out of the station itself, into the building's corridor and was close to overflowing into the street, with an officer saying this had been the trend throughout the day.

He said: "It has been busy all day - certainly far busier than the local elections earlier this year.

"From memory, I can not recall a general election that has been busier than this so far."

You may also want to watch:

One person waiting to cast her vote, who did not wish to be named, passed the time playing Pokemon Go and confirmed that a capture was made while in the queue - suggesting the eventual turnout may even feature the lovable video game characters.

An officer at Wensum Lodge on King Street said that station too had welcomed a steady flow of voters - though they were unable to compare with elections gone by as this year they were hosting the ballot boxes of two different wards.

And while voters may be more accustomed to seeing dogs at polling stations, the officer added that staff had to turn away a cat who had ventured into the station away from the cold.

Meanwhile, it was not just polling stations in the city that were busy as a result of the election - with one bar experiencing an increase footfall following an election day incentive for people to use their democratic right.

BrewDog Norwich, like other branches of the craft beer chain, is offering a free pint of Punk IPA, Vagabond or Punk AF to anybody who proved they had cast a vote - and a member of staff said the bar had given away "at least 50" pints so far.

MORE: Election Day Live: Norfolk and Waveney heads to the polls

Most Read

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

How good is Norwich’s new pizza bar?

Ballpark banger pizza at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom Credit: James Randle

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

Bird flu outbreak is a ‘wake-up call’ for poultry farmers

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists