Pokemon, pints and 'the busiest general election in recent memory' - A snapshot of election day in Norwich

The General Election polling station in St Mary Magdalene Church on SIlver Road, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft Archant 2019

One of Norwich's polling stations is experiencing what has been described as "the busiest general election in recent memory", as voters clamber to have their say.

An early afternoon visit to the Chantry Hall polling station in the centre of the city on election day revealed a steady queue of voters - largely of young adults - looking to cast their crucial votes.

The queue easily spilled out of the station itself, into the building's corridor and was close to overflowing into the street, with an officer saying this had been the trend throughout the day.

He said: "It has been busy all day - certainly far busier than the local elections earlier this year.

"From memory, I can not recall a general election that has been busier than this so far."

One person waiting to cast her vote, who did not wish to be named, passed the time playing Pokemon Go and confirmed that a capture was made while in the queue - suggesting the eventual turnout may even feature the lovable video game characters.

An officer at Wensum Lodge on King Street said that station too had welcomed a steady flow of voters - though they were unable to compare with elections gone by as this year they were hosting the ballot boxes of two different wards.

And while voters may be more accustomed to seeing dogs at polling stations, the officer added that staff had to turn away a cat who had ventured into the station away from the cold.

Meanwhile, it was not just polling stations in the city that were busy as a result of the election - with one bar experiencing an increase footfall following an election day incentive for people to use their democratic right.

BrewDog Norwich, like other branches of the craft beer chain, is offering a free pint of Punk IPA, Vagabond or Punk AF to anybody who proved they had cast a vote - and a member of staff said the bar had given away "at least 50" pints so far.

