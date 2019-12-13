Search

Improving broadband and improving roads among pledges by newly-elected MP

PUBLISHED: 06:59 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:59 13 December 2019

South Norfolk Conservative candidate Richard Bacon at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground after being announced as the winner. Picture: Danielle Booden

Danielle Booden

Conservative Richard Bacon has retained his South Norfolk seat after securing 36,258 votes.

The General Elction 2019 count underway for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle BoodenThe General Elction 2019 count underway for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr Bacon, who has been MP since he was first elected in 2001, increased his majority from 16,678 in 2017 to 21,275.

Following the result, Mr Bacon thanked all those who had supported him, he said: "I'm very pleased with the result.

"There's always a degree of nervousness even in what people describe as a safe seat."

Mr Bacon who was taking part in his sixth general election in South Norfolk, said: "You're always nervous because you can never take the electorate for granted and you're very foolish if you do, you have to work for each vote, that's what you have to do."

Mr Bacon said: "Nationally the picture has been good, one or two unfortunate losses but a very important number of gains in other parts of the country and in seats that have been Labour as long as anyone can remember, and I think that sends a message that we were right when we said a large number of people were angry that their decision to leave the EU was ignored.

"This is the best result for the Conservatives for over 30 years - anything since the 1980s."

Mr Bacon said going forward his biggest goals would be improving infrastructure for South Norfolk, he said: "My biggest priorities are improving broadband so we have a high level of service.

"Improving road infrastructure, dualling the remainder of the A47 and for me personally, I will campaign very hard on getting more housing, because for many people, housing consumes a very high proportion of their income and we have to make more housing available to people."

Turn out in the South Norfolk seat was 72.83pc slightly down on 2017's 73.8pc.

Labour candidate, Beth Jones received 14,983 votes followed by Christopher Brown for the Liberal Democrats with 8,744 and Ben Price for the Green Party who received 2,499 votes.

Following the result, Ms Jones said: "Obviously I'm disappointed but this was the beginning of a fight not the end of one.

"We are going to keep going, we are going to keep fighting, we would have always wanted to do better but this was a good start and I am grateful to everyone [who voted for me.]"

