Pub and a Portacabin among North Norfolk's new voting stations

The Horse and Groom pub at Tunstead will be a polling station for the General Election 2019. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Voters who use some of North Norfolk's polling stations will have to make their way to new venues for the 2019 General Election.

North Norfolk District Council, which organises the vote in the constituency, said five of its 120 regular polling stations have had to be changed because of the short notice given for the December 12 poll.

Because of prior bookings, voting in Blakeney will be at the Langham Road Scout hut instead of the village hall and Holt's venue will be the parish church hall in Church Street instead of the community centre. Matlaske's polling station will be at Baconsthorpe Village Hall instead of Little Barningham Village Hall after a request from the parish council. Sustead's village hall is unavailable, so voters in that area will use a Portacabin at Hanworth Village Hall instead.

Tunstead's polling venue will be at the Horse and Groom pub instead of the primary school.