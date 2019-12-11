Search

Election Day live: Norfolk heads to the polls for generation defining election

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 December 2019

Samba and (R) Dobbie outside a polling station at South Wootton Village Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

After a fiercely fought election campaign, the country's day of destiny has arrived.

And just like across the nation, voters in the region are heading to polling stations to select a government in the first December general election in almost a century.

It was in 1923 that Britain last went to the polls in the final month of the year, when Conservative prime minister Stanley Baldwin looked to strengthen his party's grasp on power.

And in the next 24 hours we will discover whether Boris Johnson will be able to repeat the same stunt and claim a majority or whether we will be waking up to a new government.

In these parts, many of the eyes will be on the Norwich North constituency, where Conservative Chloe Smith is defending the narrowest majority in the county. In the last general election, Ms Smith kept Norwich Norfolk blue by just 507 votes.

Meanwhile, the county is guaranteed to select at least two new members of parliament, with Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb standing down in North Norfolk and Broadland Tory Keith Simpson also not seeking re-election.

Going into the election, all but two of the county's seats were held by the Conservative party, with Labour's Clive Lewis and Mr Lamb being the only Norfolk MPs not to wear a blue rosette.

MORE: General Election 2019 - who are the candidates in Norfolk and Waveney?



Polling stations across Norfolk and Waveney opened at 7am this morning, with voters having until 10pm to cast their votes.

Throughout the day, this page will be updated with the latest developments from the polling stations in what could prove the most generation defining elections in recent memories.

Then, through the evening, our team of reporters will be providing live coverage from counts as the votes are totted up and winners declared.

Full results will also be published on this website with all the reaction, analysis and fallout published across the day.

Election Day live: Norfolk heads to the polls for generation defining election

