Search

Advanced search

Meet the only Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:22 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 18 November 2019

Ashley Inwood under the name of Earl Elvis of Outwell is the Monster Raving Looney Party candidate for South West Norfolk. Picture: Ashley Inwood

Ashley Inwood under the name of Earl Elvis of Outwell is the Monster Raving Looney Party candidate for South West Norfolk. Picture: Ashley Inwood

Archant

In a time of unprecedented political discontent, many people have decided to go against the grain.

One of these people is Earl Elvis of Outwell, otherwise known as Ashley Inwood, who is the Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate for South West Norfolk.

The 60-year-old, who is standing in the same constituency as Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss, said his decision to stand was to test political waters.

Mr Inwood, who was inspired by Elvis Presley for his political name, said: "I just wanted to do it once. I am into politics in a way and was in the parish council in Kent and I wanted to see what it was like."

He added he was unsure if he would vote for himself as he wants to keep the polling card as a souvenir.

On the current political climate, Mr Inwood from Outwell said: "Joining the Monster Raving Loony Party seemed more apt this year, as people don't know who to vote for.

"Brexit is just wasting time and costing the country millions while the politicians talk about it. Probably why people won't turn up or vote for me."

You may also want to watch:

The gardener has printed 55,000 leaflets and will canvas on a mini bus in Downham Market, Swaffham and Thetford on Saturday, December 7 ahead of the general election on December 12.

His main policy is the introduction of a 99p coin to avoid loosing 1p coins when items are charged with a 99p price point.

In order to stand candidates must pay a £500 deposit which is only returned if they receive 5pc of the vote. However, Mr Inwood stands to lose either way, as any Official Monster Loony Party candidate who achieves this share gets kicked out of the party.

Mr Inwood added: "But if I was elected I would panic. I don't think Liz Truss would be too happy.

"I wouldn't want to get involved in serious politics, although I do vote for mainstream parties normally."

He will face Labour Party candidate Emily Blake, Green Party candidate Pallavi Devulapalli, Liberal Democrat candidate Josie Ratcliffe and Conservative Party candidate Liz Truss.

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party was founded by musician David Sutch in 1983 to protest the minimum voting age of 21.

This year, there are 26 Official Monster Raving Loony candidates across the UK.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk gastropub named one of the best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk gastropub named one of the best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk gastropub named one of the best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man who threw rocks at passing cars to be sentenced

Nathan Atkins has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court for a series of offences including rape. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘He was the life and soul’ - Tributes paid to local football legend

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family

Warning of possible delays for roadworks

Suffolk County Council will be carrying out work on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield on Monday, November 18. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists