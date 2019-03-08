Meet the only Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate in Norfolk

Ashley Inwood under the name of Earl Elvis of Outwell is the Monster Raving Looney Party candidate for South West Norfolk. Picture: Ashley Inwood Archant

In a time of unprecedented political discontent, many people have decided to go against the grain.

One of these people is Earl Elvis of Outwell, otherwise known as Ashley Inwood, who is the Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate for South West Norfolk.

The 60-year-old, who is standing in the same constituency as Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss, said his decision to stand was to test political waters.

Mr Inwood, who was inspired by Elvis Presley for his political name, said: "I just wanted to do it once. I am into politics in a way and was in the parish council in Kent and I wanted to see what it was like."

He added he was unsure if he would vote for himself as he wants to keep the polling card as a souvenir.

On the current political climate, Mr Inwood from Outwell said: "Joining the Monster Raving Loony Party seemed more apt this year, as people don't know who to vote for.

"Brexit is just wasting time and costing the country millions while the politicians talk about it. Probably why people won't turn up or vote for me."

The gardener has printed 55,000 leaflets and will canvas on a mini bus in Downham Market, Swaffham and Thetford on Saturday, December 7 ahead of the general election on December 12.

His main policy is the introduction of a 99p coin to avoid loosing 1p coins when items are charged with a 99p price point.

In order to stand candidates must pay a £500 deposit which is only returned if they receive 5pc of the vote. However, Mr Inwood stands to lose either way, as any Official Monster Loony Party candidate who achieves this share gets kicked out of the party.

Mr Inwood added: "But if I was elected I would panic. I don't think Liz Truss would be too happy.

"I wouldn't want to get involved in serious politics, although I do vote for mainstream parties normally."

He will face Labour Party candidate Emily Blake, Green Party candidate Pallavi Devulapalli, Liberal Democrat candidate Josie Ratcliffe and Conservative Party candidate Liz Truss.

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party was founded by musician David Sutch in 1983 to protest the minimum voting age of 21.

This year, there are 26 Official Monster Raving Loony candidates across the UK.