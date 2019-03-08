Search

Advanced search

Greens step aside in North Norfolk, but announce other candidates

PUBLISHED: 11:04 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 07 November 2019

Catherine Rowett, Green MEP for the East of England, has been selected to stand in Norwich South. Pic: Joseph Casey

Catherine Rowett, Green MEP for the East of England, has been selected to stand in Norwich South. Pic: Joseph Casey

Joseph Casey Photography

The Green Party has announced two more of its general election candidates - as they look to make next month's vote a "climate election" - but are stepping aside in North Norfolk.

Dr Catherine Rowett, currently the Green Party's MEP for the East of England has been selected to fight Norwich South, while Norwich City councillor Ben Price is standing in South Norfolk.

Dr Rowett used to be a professor of philosophy at the University of East Anglia before she was elected as a member of the European Parliament in May.

She said: "I'm standing for Westminster, not out of fear of losing my job, but to give the voters of Norwich the chance to send a powerful Green voice to Westminster if they so wish.

"The Green Party says yes to real action on the climate emergency, yes to real action on social inequality and unequal life chances, and yes to a future with real influence and opportunities in the European Union.

"It is normal for politicians to move between Brussels and Westminster, as Caroline Lucas did. Because of the party list system, any MEP who leaves before the five years is up will be replaced by the next candidate on the list, so we would not lose the Green voice for the East of England."

In 2017, Labour's Clive Lewis, who is standing again, held the seat with an increased majority of more than 15,500.

Other announced candidates are Jim Adcock (Renew Party) and James Wright (Liberal Democrat).

Mr Price, who has been a city councillor since 2012 and works as a gardener, is the Green candidate in South Norfolk.

He said: "I am thrilled and excited to have the opportunity to fight to represent the South Norfolk constituency. People around the world are now asking politicians to take the dangerous breakdown of our climate more seriously and to act in a responsible manner that will safeguard the future of our children and grandchildren.

"Regardless of what we each think of Brexit, I would like us to focus on important issues such as supporting rural communities, safe, community policing and helping the agricultural industry survive and thrive in the coming years."

But, the Greens have stepped aside in North Norfolk, to help the Liberal Democrats. Mark Taylor was the Green candidate, but Unite to Remain, the organisation created to work with pro-EU parties, announced he would step aside so voters had the Remain choice with Lib Dem candidate Karen Ward.

The Greens launched its election campaign with a pledge to borrow more than £900bn over the next decade to rid the UK of fossil fuels.

Joint leader Sian Berry outlined the plan to turn the UK carbon neutral by 2030 as she called on voters to make December 12 a "climate election".

Related articles

Most Read

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

New shop to open in Gentleman’s Walk

The unit that was formerly hand-made cosmetic firm Lush is to become a new shop, opening later this month. Lush relocated last year into Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Hundreds queue for opening of new H&M

The first shoppers through the doors as H&M opens in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Iwan Roberts: Next four games could make or break Norwich City’s season

Norwich City will be hoping Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia can start firing again this evening against Watford. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

History to be star of the show at bishop enthronement

Embroidery details on the Birkbeck cope which will be worn by the new Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists