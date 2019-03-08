General Election 2019: Conservative candidate chosen for North West Norfolk

A senior special adviser to the prime minister has been selected as the North West Norfolk Conservative candidate for the general election.

North West Norfolk @Conservatives members have selected James Wild as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/xMLppzLuF8 — SWNCA & NWNCA (@SWNCA) November 11, 2019

James Wild, who was also a special advisor to the defence secretary, has been chosen as the Tory Party candidate bidding to succeed Sir Henry Bellingham.

Mr Wild was the North Norfolk Conservative party's candidate in 2017 but was defeated by Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb who held the seat with a 10pc increase in his vote.

The former lobbyist was born in Norwich and grew up in North Walsham. He won an assisted place at Norwich school after studying at Manor Road Primary School. He later studied at Queen Mary College, University of London.

His wife is the leader of the House of Lords and life peer, Baroness Natalie Evans.

Before joining the government, Mr Wild worked as an account director for Hanover Communications and his clients included BSkyB.

He also worked as a senior account executive at Politics Direct and as a policy officer for business issues at Tory Central Office.

Sir Henry stood down earlier this month after saying part that this parliament is "probably one of the most discredited and disliked in history."

He was the second sitting Conservative MP to announce they are not seeking re-election, after Broadland's Keith Simpson.