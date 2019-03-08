Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Conservative candidate chosen for North West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 22:58 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:58 11 November 2019

North West Norfolk Conservatives have chosen James Wild as candidate. Picture: Ally McGilvray

North West Norfolk Conservatives have chosen James Wild as candidate. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Archant

A senior special adviser to the prime minister has been selected as the North West Norfolk Conservative candidate for the general election.

James Wild, who was also a special advisor to the defence secretary, has been chosen as the Tory Party candidate bidding to succeed Sir Henry Bellingham.

Mr Wild was the North Norfolk Conservative party's candidate in 2017 but was defeated by Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb who held the seat with a 10pc increase in his vote.

The former lobbyist was born in Norwich and grew up in North Walsham. He won an assisted place at Norwich school after studying at Manor Road Primary School. He later studied at Queen Mary College, University of London.

You may also want to watch:

His wife is the leader of the House of Lords and life peer, Baroness Natalie Evans.

Before joining the government, Mr Wild worked as an account director for Hanover Communications and his clients included BSkyB.

He also worked as a senior account executive at Politics Direct and as a policy officer for business issues at Tory Central Office.

Sir Henry stood down earlier this month after saying part that this parliament is "probably one of the most discredited and disliked in history."

He was the second sitting Conservative MP to announce they are not seeking re-election, after Broadland's Keith Simpson.

Most Read

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

New restaurant launches at golf club – and it’s open to non-members

The Stables restaurant at the Royal Norwich golf club has just opened. Pic: Royal Norwich golf club

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

General Election 2019: Conservative candidate chosen for North West Norfolk

North West Norfolk Conservatives have chosen James Wild as candidate. Picture: Ally McGilvray
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists