Conservatives suspend member after hustings arrest and Jo Swinson tweet

The candidates for North Norfolk pictured at a hustings in Stalham where the heckling incident took place. From left, Emma Cortlett (Lab), Harry Gwynne (Brex), Duncan Baker (Con) and Karen Ward (Lib Dem). Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

The Conservatives have suspended a party member after he was arrested for his alleged behaviour at a hustings.

Karen Ward, the Liberal Democrat candidate for North Norfolk in the 2019 General Election at a hustings at Stalham Baptist Church. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Steven De La Salle, who stood for the Conservatives in the May council elections, was suspended as a police investigation continues into allegations that a Lib Dem politician was threatened and assaulted at a hustings in Stalham on November 28.

A police spokesman said a 38-year old man had been bailed with conditions, which included not attending any political events.

Meanwhile, language used in a tweet sent from Mr De La Salle's Twitter account has also been condemned by his Party.

The tweet contained sexually explicit language about Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and was sent from his account on November 28.

A Conservative spokesman said: "Political debate should be conducted in a respectful and constructive manner. The member concerned is currently suspended."