Search

Advanced search

Conservatives 'spooked' by early gains for Labour

PUBLISHED: 12:35 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 03 November 2019

Early polls have shown Jeremy Corbyn's Labour making gains on the Conservatives and activists in East Anglia are reporting positive reactions on the doorstep. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Early polls have shown Jeremy Corbyn's Labour making gains on the Conservatives and activists in East Anglia are reporting positive reactions on the doorstep. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Labour has enjoyed a spike in the polls since the general election was called - and activists claim the party is also gaining growing support across Norfolk.

The latest polling, by YouGov, shows that nationally Jeremy Corbyn's Labour has jumped six points since backing a pre-Christmas election.

And as activists begin the arduous task of knocking on doors across the East Anglia they claim Labour will cause some upsets on December 12 with one saying: "Even at this early stage people who were thinking about not voting Labour are coming back to us."

MORE: Brexit Party: 'We are going to shake up Norfolk top to bottom'

Labour began the election campaign as heavy underdogs but are hoping to gain on the Conservatives as polling day nears as they did in 2017.

But a Number 10 source said voting for Labour would "wreck" East Anglia's economy and if voters wanted to secure the best Brexit deal they should back Boris Johnson.

You may also want to watch:

Clive Lewis, Norwich South Labour MP, said he was not surprised to see the polls tightening.

"I think we're now beginning to see the difference between abstract preferential polling and the more considered position voters will now begin to focus their minds on as the general election begins," he said.

"I think we can all see this is possibly the most important election of the past 75 years. As such, many voters understand the future of our country - everything from the NHS through to our response to the climate and place in the world, will be decided by it.

"I think after nine years of economic failure many will be looking for real change. I also think a growing number of voters realise our political voting system requires tactical voting if they're to get the outcome they really want. That fact may well change the polling of the two main parties as that realisation occurs. Something we may just be starting to see."

MORE: Why politicians should film their own John Lewis Christmas adverts

One East Anglian Tory MP said he was a "little spooked" by the polls but believed Mr Johnson was a better campaigner than Mr Corbyn and the Tories would not lose any seats in Norfolk.

In response to the Tories' claim over Labour's handling of the economy, Mr Lewis added: "Businesses want stability and they want investment in the people and our country's ageing infrastructure. Only Labour is promising to get Brexit sorted by giving the public the final say - no more uncertainty over transition periods and endless trade deal negotiations. It's time for real change and I think businesses understand that."

Most Read

Village postpones fireworks display due to high winds

A fireworks display in north Norfolk has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds. Picture: Getty Images

Drive-thru restaurants, petrol station and park and ride included in vision for land near NDR

Land between the A140 and the NDR near Horsham St Faith could be redeveloped Photo: Mike Page.

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

WATCH: See inside first apartments for sale in £85m scheme to transform brewery site

St Anne's Quarter, Norwich. Pic: Savills

CCTV cameras in school toilets go live next week

Smithdon High School, Hunstanton, where CCTV cameras have been installed in toilets. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two police officers assaulted and hospitalised

Two police officers were assaulted when responding to a call on High Street in Lowestoft on November 3. Picture: Google Maps.

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Village postpones fireworks display due to high winds

A fireworks display in north Norfolk has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds. Picture: Getty Images

Paddy Davitt verdict: What more have you got, City? Because this isn’t enough

Ben Godfrey bravely clears his lines in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Harrowing’ evidence of contaminated blood victims comes to close

Contaminated blood victim, Michelle Tolley of Sparham, who is playing a large part in the public inquiry into the scandal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists