Who can vote in the election and what constituency am I in?

Heading to the polls in December? Make sure you're eligible to vote. Photo: Supplied by NNDC Archant

As Norfolk prepares to head to the polls in December here's what you need to know whether you'll be able to vote and where.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How do I know if I'm eligible?

You must be over the age of 18 in order to vote and this applies up until the very day of the election.

You will also need to be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen with registration at a British address. British citizens living abroad will have to have been registered at a UK address within the past 15 years.

You may also want to watch:

You also must not be legally excluded from voting, for example if you are in prison or have been found guilty of "corrupt or illegal practices" within an election.

If you are eligible, it is essential that you register to vote. This is required for your name to show up on the electoral register in order to have your vote count.

What constituency am I in?

As of 2010 there are 650 parliamentary constituencies in the UK each with their own representative MP. In Norfolk and Waveney there are 10 constituencies.

In order to find out which one you live in, enter your postcode here.