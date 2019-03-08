Search

Advanced search

Who can vote in the election and what constituency am I in?

PUBLISHED: 17:07 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 05 November 2019

Heading to the polls in December? Make sure you're eligible to vote. Photo: Supplied by NNDC

Heading to the polls in December? Make sure you're eligible to vote. Photo: Supplied by NNDC

Archant

As Norfolk prepares to head to the polls in December here's what you need to know whether you'll be able to vote and where.

How do I know if I'm eligible?

You must be over the age of 18 in order to vote and this applies up until the very day of the election.

You will also need to be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen with registration at a British address. British citizens living abroad will have to have been registered at a UK address within the past 15 years.

You may also want to watch:

You also must not be legally excluded from voting, for example if you are in prison or have been found guilty of "corrupt or illegal practices" within an election.

If you are eligible, it is essential that you register to vote. This is required for your name to show up on the electoral register in order to have your vote count.

What constituency am I in?

As of 2010 there are 650 parliamentary constituencies in the UK each with their own representative MP. In Norfolk and Waveney there are 10 constituencies.

In order to find out which one you live in, enter your postcode here.

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

‘Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Dozens of new homes agreed, despite concerns they would ‘spoil’ Norfolk village

Plans for two dozen new homes in Gayton have been approved, after councillors granted a developer’s bid to transform land near the former Rampant Horse pub. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

They have raved about their burgers, but how good is Pedro’s replacement?

Harry's burger bar in Norwich Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists