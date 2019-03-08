Search

Holiday lodge development planned for Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 13:22 26 April 2019

Illustration of how holiday lodges planned for land in Garboldisham could look. Picture: WT Design Ltd/Breckland Council

Illustration of how holiday lodges planned for land in Garboldisham could look. Picture: WT Design Ltd/Breckland Council

The popularity of Norfolk as a holiday desination could see a development of 25 vacation lodges built at Garboldisham.

A development of 25 holiday lodges could be built at Garboldisham. Picture: WT Design Ltd/Breckland Council

Plans have been submitted to build 25 single storey holiday lodges, a reception building and groundskeeper building on land off Hopton Road on the edge of the village.

Eleven of the lodges would be two-bed and 14 would be three-bed. The reception building would house a shop and café as well as bike hire.

Most of the 3.22 hectare site is currently grassland with a number of redundant outbuildings, including some sheds and a row of dog kennels. Planning permission was previously granted in 1996 for the land to be turned into a wildlife park.

In their application to Breckland Council, the developers state: “Careful consideration has been given to the regeneration of this degraded site, the removal of the ungainly existing buildings and the introduction of low density lodges of high quality with a strong design philosophy and high regard to the setting and qualities of the associated surrounding landscape and ecological value.”

