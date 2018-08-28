Search

Advanced search

Furious row over grants funding erupts as council blocks £10,000 fund

PUBLISHED: 11:29 28 November 2018

King's House in King Street, Thetford, where Thetford Town Council hold their meetings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

King's House in King Street, Thetford, where Thetford Town Council hold their meetings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A row erupted at a meeting after councillors, including the mayor of Thetford, voted to block proposals to reintroduce £10,000 in grant funding.

Roy Brame is the current mayor of Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.Roy Brame is the current mayor of Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.

At Thetford Town Council’s full council meeting on Tuesday, November 27, an amendment was proposed by councillor Terry Jermy to create a £10,000 pot of grant funding during the debate on the council’s draft budget for 2019/20.

The move came after the council voted to scrap its £20,000 medium grants scheme at October’s full council meeting following a recommendation from the council’s Amenities, Land and Properties (ALP) committee.

MORE: Thetford Town Council vote to scrap £20,000 medium grants scheme.

However, after a heated debate, the amendment was voted down, meaning plans for a £17,500 cut in grant funding will continue.

Terry Jermy, councillor on Thetford Town Council. Picture: Labour Party.Terry Jermy, councillor on Thetford Town Council. Picture: Labour Party.

Mr Jermy argued the cutting of the grant fund would hurt voluntary groups in the town, and said the council’s £12,183 surplus in the financial year 2019/20 showed the council could afford a new pot of grant funding.

He said: “I was speaking to a number of different funding groups such as Power to Change. They require 25pc matched funding from local authorities or fundraising. It [receiving a grant] really is a barometer of success.

“I do think it is really sad. The small amount of money that we do give actually brings in an awful lot more.”

A debate about the process of amending of the budget then took place - with a frustrated back and forth between councillors, the clerk and the mayor about whether the budget could be amended at all.

Jane James, councillor on Thetford Town Council. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.Jane James, councillor on Thetford Town Council. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.

Among those expressing their anger was councillor Mark Robinson who, when questioning the grants decision made at ALP, said: “I sent an email on this exact question, I sent a bloody email!”

Jane James, finance committee chair, hit back at the move to reinstate the grant funding.

She said: “Should you make that decision that would result in a deficit over the forecasted three years and I don’t think that is particularly fair to the people of Thetford.

“People are struggling and these are people who are paying their taxes and we need to be mindful that what we do has impact.”

After the amendment was voted down, the draft budget eventually passed with no amendments, with nine for, four against, and one abstention with the town council precept frozen at current levels for tax payers.

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Little Scarlett grows big beansprout and wins The Garage panto competition

Jack and the Beansprout get the My First Panto treatment as All-In Productions and The Garage's Christmas production. Scarlett Sparkes aged five who won the grow the tallest beansprout competition with the cast.

Video Norwich church launches Advent and Christmas services

Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Jones, during a service at Christ Church, Eaton.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast