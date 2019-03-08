Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Work to remove Grenfell-style cladding from Norwich blocks continues as government makes funding pledge

PUBLISHED: 12:51 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 09 May 2019

The blocks of flats on Geoffrey Watling Way where cladding failed fire safety tests. Photo: Archant

The blocks of flats on Geoffrey Watling Way where cladding failed fire safety tests. Photo: Archant

Archant

Unsafe Grenfell Tower-style cladding on private residential high-rise blocks will be replaced at the cost of around £200m - funded by the government.

Prime minister Theresa May. Photo: PAPrime minister Theresa May. Photo: PA

The money will be made available to remove aluminium composite material cladding from around 170 privately owned high-rise buildings across the UK.

It comes as work is under way to replace cladding on five tower blocks in Norwich.

After the Grenfell Tower disaster in June 2017, it emerged that five tower blocks on Geoffrey Watling Way in Norwich were fitted with similar aluminium cladding to the London tower.

The five towers, which make up the NR1 Development, were tested as part of widespread examinations carried out in the wake of the tragedy and failed to meet fire safety requirements.

Firefighters spraying water after the fire which engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London. Pic:Victoria Jones/PA WireFirefighters spraying water after the fire which engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London. Pic:Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Developers Taylor Wimpey started work to replace cladding in March, with 174 apartments spread across the buildings - Robinson Bank, Nethercott Banc, Gavin Bank, Lochhead Bank and Brennan Bank.

You may also want to watch:

Four of the five blocks are privately owned and run by a management company, while the freehold on the six-storey Brennan Bank rests with Broadland Housing.

As a social housing provider, Broadland Housing is entitled to separate government funding to cover the costs of work on that block.

The cladding is expected to have been completely replaced by the end of this year.

Taylor Wimpey had not disclosed the cost of the scheme, but said it had put aside cash to pay for the cladding replacement.

Under the government scheme, building owners will have three months to claim the funds, with one condition being that they take "reasonable steps" to recover the costs from those responsible for the cladding's presence.

Prime minister Theresa May said: "It is of paramount importance that everybody is able to feel and be safe in their homes.

"That's why we asked building owners in the private sector to take action and make sure appropriate safety measures were in place.

"Today I can confirm we will now be fully funding the replacement of cladding on high-rise private residential buildings so residents can feel confident they are secure in their homes."

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Norwich venue named among country’s best loved historic pubs

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman spent brother’s money on shopping and university fees, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Canaries defender vows to return from loan and fight for Premier League chance

Marcel Franke in action for Norwich City at Fulham on the opening day of the 2017=18 season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘People are still happy to buy’ - Warnings about future climate threats fail to deter seaside house-hunters

North Norfolk District Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council have urged utility companies to help them tackle the 'ever-increasing burden' of coastal erosion. Pictured - Clifftop homes at risk on the Hemsby Coastline. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists