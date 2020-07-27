Six-figure funding for charity to support victims of ‘hideous’ domestic abuse

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

Norfolk County Council has pumped a six-figure sum into a domestic abuse charity to help it support more victims.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care and public health. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care and public health. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Over the next 11 months, independent charity Leeway will receive an additional £200,000 from the authority in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown and its economic side-effects.

Starting from Monday, the organisation has been commissioned by the county council to provide additional capacity through to June 20, 2021.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “While recent coverage of Public Health has been focusing on Covid-19, we cannot afford to lose sight of the hideous and destructive impact of domestic abuse.

“We don’t want anyone affected by domestic abuse to have to wait or struggle to get support, and this service delivered by Leeway will help make sure they get the support they need to rebuild their lives.”

Kerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley Family Kerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley Family

Leeway has supported children, young people and adults who experience domestic abuse in Norfolk and Suffolk since it was first formed by volunteers in 1974.

The funding will see three jobs created, while also paying for temporary accommodation and food and toiletry provision for those who use their services.

The service will be available to both women and men throughout the county, with or without dependent children, and will provide access to suitable temporary accommodation.

Leeway chief executive Mandy Proctor said: “We are delighted to have received this funding from Norfolk County Council which will enable us to provide temporary accommodation for women and men experiencing domestic abuse in Norfolk.

“This important service will help people to flee an abusive relationship and on to the next steps towards a new life free from abuse.”

It comes two weeks after the family of a woman murdered by a serial abuser in Norwich welcomed the progress of the landmark Domestic Abuse Bill, which passed its final stage in the House of Commons and will be debated in the House of Lords.

Steve Roberts, the uncle of mother-of-two Kerri McAuley, who was beaten to death in her flat by abusive former partner Joe Storey in January 2017, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic this thing is going through, but there’s more work to be done.”