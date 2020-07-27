Search

Advanced search

Six-figure funding for charity to support victims of ‘hideous’ domestic abuse

PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 27 July 2020

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2017

Norfolk County Council has pumped a six-figure sum into a domestic abuse charity to help it support more victims.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care and public health. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care and public health. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Over the next 11 months, independent charity Leeway will receive an additional £200,000 from the authority in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown and its economic side-effects.

Starting from Monday, the organisation has been commissioned by the county council to provide additional capacity through to June 20, 2021.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “While recent coverage of Public Health has been focusing on Covid-19, we cannot afford to lose sight of the hideous and destructive impact of domestic abuse.

“We don’t want anyone affected by domestic abuse to have to wait or struggle to get support, and this service delivered by Leeway will help make sure they get the support they need to rebuild their lives.”

Kerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley FamilyKerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley Family

You may also want to watch:

Leeway has supported children, young people and adults who experience domestic abuse in Norfolk and Suffolk since it was first formed by volunteers in 1974.

The funding will see three jobs created, while also paying for temporary accommodation and food and toiletry provision for those who use their services.

The service will be available to both women and men throughout the county, with or without dependent children, and will provide access to suitable temporary accommodation.

Leeway chief executive Mandy Proctor said: “We are delighted to have received this funding from Norfolk County Council which will enable us to provide temporary accommodation for women and men experiencing domestic abuse in Norfolk.

“This important service will help people to flee an abusive relationship and on to the next steps towards a new life free from abuse.”

It comes two weeks after the family of a woman murdered by a serial abuser in Norwich welcomed the progress of the landmark Domestic Abuse Bill, which passed its final stage in the House of Commons and will be debated in the House of Lords.

Steve Roberts, the uncle of mother-of-two Kerri McAuley, who was beaten to death in her flat by abusive former partner Joe Storey in January 2017, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic this thing is going through, but there’s more work to be done.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Petrol poured over front door home and set fire to in Norwich arson

GV of houses on Stevenson Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Norwich City confirm Bali Mumba signing

Norwich City have completed the signing of highly-rated youngster Bali Mumba. Picture: Norwich City FC

A home with history: see inside this former village toll-house for sale for £695,000

This former village toll-house in Litcham has been transformed into a quirky new home. Picture: Sowerbys