Search

Advanced search

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

PUBLISHED: 06:30 05 August 2020

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A fresh appeal has been launched for people to sign a petition calling for a roads shake-up to an “accident waiting to happen” area near a retail park.

Aerial view over Queen's Hill estate in Costessey. Picture: Mike PageAerial view over Queen's Hill estate in Costessey. Picture: Mike Page

In February, Costessey town councillor Gary Blundell launched a petition to overhaul routes leading to and from Longwater Retail Park and the Queen’s Hill estate.

The petition calls on Norfolk County Council to build a pedestrian crossing between the Next shop and Sainsbury’s on the retail site.

Campaigners are calling for a pedestrian crossing from Next to Sainsbury's as they claim the lack of signalised crossing is an accident waiting to happen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCampaigners are calling for a pedestrian crossing from Next to Sainsbury's as they claim the lack of signalised crossing is an accident waiting to happen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

It also seeks a second entrance to both sites to ease traffic congestion which can cause queues of upwards of 20 minutes in the area.

Norfolk County Council has said improvements are required in the area, with some projects already completed and others requiring funding.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Blundell, who has lived on Queen’s Hill estate for 13 years, said: “There urgently needs to be a crossing between the Next and Sainsbury’s as it is extremely dangerous. It is a miracle that there has not yet been an accident there yet.

“Another entrance into the estate is also a necessity. At the moment, there is just one and that means when it is busy, for example peak times and holidays, it can add a good 15 minutes on to people’s journeys.”

More than 800 people have signed the petition but Mr Blundell said it needs to attract 2,500 signatures before the end of August, when the petition shuts, to be discussed in cabinet.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Improvements are required in this area to resolve existing issues on the transport network and accommodate planned growth. Some projects have already been completed, and we’re seeking funding for other key schemes.

“Recent improvements, including a free-flow slip road from William Frost Way to Dereham Road and extensive widening of a section of Dereham Road to two-lanes in either direction, have substantially improved traffic flows in the area. We are still looking to secure funding for a second road from Queen’s Hill, as set out in the Joint Core Strategy for Greater Norwich.

“And in addition, we hope to finalise our Transforming Cities funding application soon, as that would allow us to put in place schemes to help cut traffic in the area by encouraging walking, cycling and increasing the use of public transport.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘It will take your breath away’ - Wildlife reserve ‘unique to East Anglia‘ opens

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve opened for its first tours on Monday, August 3. Picture: Andrew Waddison

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Duchess of Cambridge volunteers at Norfolk charity

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, volunteered at Baby Basics at St Nicholas' Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Child twice let down by council now ‘not sleeping’ due to transport changes

Dylan Hunter has been let down by Norfolk County Council again. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool lead negotiations as Canaries full-back flies home

Jamal Lewis on the attack during Norwich City's 1-0 loss at Chelsea last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Half price breakfast, lunch and dinner - Eat Out to Help Out bargains you can enjoy

Our reporters sampled some of the Eat Out to Help Out offers around Norfolk. Photo: Liz Coates, PA Images/PA Wire, Lauren Cope, Kim Brockhouse and David Coombes