‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A fresh appeal has been launched for people to sign a petition calling for a roads shake-up to an “accident waiting to happen” area near a retail park.

Aerial view over Queen's Hill estate in Costessey. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view over Queen's Hill estate in Costessey. Picture: Mike Page

In February, Costessey town councillor Gary Blundell launched a petition to overhaul routes leading to and from Longwater Retail Park and the Queen’s Hill estate.

The petition calls on Norfolk County Council to build a pedestrian crossing between the Next shop and Sainsbury’s on the retail site.

Campaigners are calling for a pedestrian crossing from Next to Sainsbury's as they claim the lack of signalised crossing is an accident waiting to happen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Campaigners are calling for a pedestrian crossing from Next to Sainsbury's as they claim the lack of signalised crossing is an accident waiting to happen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

It also seeks a second entrance to both sites to ease traffic congestion which can cause queues of upwards of 20 minutes in the area.

Norfolk County Council has said improvements are required in the area, with some projects already completed and others requiring funding.

Mr Blundell, who has lived on Queen’s Hill estate for 13 years, said: “There urgently needs to be a crossing between the Next and Sainsbury’s as it is extremely dangerous. It is a miracle that there has not yet been an accident there yet.

“Another entrance into the estate is also a necessity. At the moment, there is just one and that means when it is busy, for example peak times and holidays, it can add a good 15 minutes on to people’s journeys.”

More than 800 people have signed the petition but Mr Blundell said it needs to attract 2,500 signatures before the end of August, when the petition shuts, to be discussed in cabinet.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Improvements are required in this area to resolve existing issues on the transport network and accommodate planned growth. Some projects have already been completed, and we’re seeking funding for other key schemes.

“Recent improvements, including a free-flow slip road from William Frost Way to Dereham Road and extensive widening of a section of Dereham Road to two-lanes in either direction, have substantially improved traffic flows in the area. We are still looking to secure funding for a second road from Queen’s Hill, as set out in the Joint Core Strategy for Greater Norwich.

“And in addition, we hope to finalise our Transforming Cities funding application soon, as that would allow us to put in place schemes to help cut traffic in the area by encouraging walking, cycling and increasing the use of public transport.”