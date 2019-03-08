Search

Advanced search

'Total nonsense' - Norfolk MP denies links to 'favourable treatment' towards Jennifer Arcuri

PUBLISHED: 12:25 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 07 October 2019

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has denied any knowledge of preferential treatment towards US businesswoman Jennifer Acuri while Boris Johnson was London mayor. Picture: Ian Burt

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has denied any knowledge of preferential treatment towards US businesswoman Jennifer Acuri while Boris Johnson was London mayor. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A Norfolk MP dragged into the saga surrounding Boris Johnson's relationship with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri has denied having any knowledge of wrongdoing.

Prime minister Boris Johnson with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Picture: Innotech Network/YouTubePrime minister Boris Johnson with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Picture: Innotech Network/YouTube

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, has labelled allegations of preferential treatment for Ms Arcuri while Mr Johnson was London mayor as "a total non-story".

The firm denial comes after the tech entrepreneur name-checked Mr Freeman in an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday, revealing she had "a friendship" with him.

In June 2014, the pair co-hosted a 'tech v brains' summit for Ms Arcuri's company, Innotech, at the House of Commons - a slot booked by Mr Freeman.

But the 52-year-old government minister, who has long been an ally of the prime minister, says he knows nothing of any favouritism towards the former model.

"Basically I hosted this event as a backbencher about five years ago," said Mr Freeman. "I was hosting tons of stuff in the house at that time and I do one of these types of events pretty much every week.

You may also want to watch:

"They (Innotech) were a very active entrepreneurial outfit in London at the time and they asked me if I would an event for them. "This had nothing to do with Boris and I haven't spoken to Jennifer Arcuri since then.

"This whole story is complete news to me and a total non-story. It has nothing to do with Boris' time in City Hall as mayor - it's total nonsense."

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has denied any knowledge of preferential treatment towards US businesswoman Jennifer Acuri while Boris Johnson was London mayor. Picture: Ian BurtMid Norfolk MP George Freeman has denied any knowledge of preferential treatment towards US businesswoman Jennifer Acuri while Boris Johnson was London mayor. Picture: Ian Burt

Claims Mr Johnson had failed to declare a conflict of interest over his relationship with Ms Arcuri first surfaced following an investigation by the Sunday Times.

It alleged she had received thousands of pounds in public money and joined the then-Mayor of London's trade missions, benefitting from apparent preferential treatment due to their friendship.

Mr Johnson has, however, said there was "no interest to declare", telling the BBC's Andrew Marr that "everything was done with full propriety".

In a heated interview with Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Ms Arcuri said the prime minister was "a really good friend", but "never, ever gave me any favouritism".

Boris Johnson told the BBC's Andrew Marr everything was done with full propriety when it comes to his involvement with Jennifer Arcuri. Picture: PA ImagesBoris Johnson told the BBC's Andrew Marr everything was done with full propriety when it comes to his involvement with Jennifer Arcuri. Picture: PA Images

She refused to admit whether she had an affair with Mr Johnson, telling the presenters it was "no one's business what private life we had, or didn't have".

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pictures show the true extent of flooding on the wettest day of the year

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Extra £55 could be added to Norfolk council tax bills amid £16m further savings

Norfolk County Council's share of the council tax could be about to increase by just under 4pc. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Bully’ kicked partner in the thigh

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists