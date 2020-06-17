Search

Advanced search

Free use of Norwich’s Beryl Bikes extended to further 1,000 riders

17 June, 2020 - 06:30
Beryl Bikes in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Beryl Bikes in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A scheme which means people can borrow one of Norwich’s Beryl Bikes rental bicycles for free has been extended - after 1,000 people signed up within just nine days.

Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of the Beryl Bikes. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of the Beryl Bikes. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Last week, bosses at Beryl Bikes and Norfolk County Council launched an initiative which meant the first 1,000 users to redeem the a promotion would get 200 free riding minutes to use across the city.

The scheme has been so successful that an extra 200,000 free riding minutes has been added, so a further 1,000 people will be able to use the bicycles for free.

To get complimentary rides, people need to download the free Beryl Bikes App and follow the in-app message to use the code.

Each person will be able to redeem the code once, ensuring 2,000 riders will benefit.

You may also want to watch:

The Beryl Bikes scheme was launched in March, just before coronavirus lockdown restrictions were introduced and the free minutes initiative is being run with the county council’s ‘Pushing Ahead’ programme.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure and chair of the Transforming Cities Joint Committee, said, “We’ve seen a rapid increase in cycling in recent years, particularly since the lockdown began and we are delighted with the level of interest in the new Beryl Bikes.

“With government restrictions now easing and more bike bay locations on the way, we hope more people will be able to get out and give them a try, benefiting both the environment and the economy.”

This week saw the re-opening of non-essential shops and Beryl bosses hope people will use their bikes, which can be picked up and dropped off in marked Beryl Bays, to get into the city centre.

Those using Beryl Bikes are encouraged to wash their hands immediately before and after use, to stay two metres away from others while cycling and not to ride in groups.

There have been calls for councils to do more to support cycling in Norwich and to take advantage of a £2bn investment to make it easier for people to choose alternatives to public transport amid the need to socially distance.

Campaigners, including Green councillors, want to see pop-up bike lanes, with protected space for cycling, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Redundancy fears and rent waived at top tourist attraction in ‘dire straits’

The Bure Valley Railway is in dire straits and risks closing for good. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fire at National Trust site in Norfolk caused by discarded barbecue

Morston Quay at its stunning best. Picture: Martin Sizeland

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy’s Pointers: Football. Just not as we know it

Teemu Pukki gets a hug from Grant Hanley after a Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle in the heady early days of this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Nurse died 22 years after being diagnosed with cancer caused by asbestos exposure, inquest hears

Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Free use of Norwich’s Beryl Bikes extended to further 1,000 riders

Beryl Bikes in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24