Free parking returns in bid to help high streets this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:43 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 22 November 2019

Christmas shoppers in Diss. Picture: Lucy Kayne

Christmas shoppers in Diss. Picture: Lucy Kayne

LUCY KAYNE

A Norfolk council is bringing back days of free parking this Christmas in a bid to boost trade and create some seasonal spirit.

South Norfolk Council will be allowing motorists to park without charge on three Saturdays in the run up to Christmas once again this year after a successful uptake in 2018.

The move to get more people to enjoy Christmas shopping on South Norfolk high streets marks an increase on last year's offer of two hours for free with no charge parking all day on December 7, 14 and 21.

Drivers parking in any one of the council's eight car parks in Diss, four in Wymondham and two in Loddon will not need to display a ticket.

The offer will include the Christmas lights switch-on in Wymondham on December 7, but not in Diss on November 23.

South Norfolk raised £26,000 in profit from car parking services in 2018-19, according to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

