Free Beryl bike trip scheme extended ahead of Covid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:06 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 03 November 2020

A scheme giving free ride time on Beryl bikes has been extended. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A scheme giving free ride time on Beryl bikes has been extended. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

A free ride initiative on Norwich’s Beryl bicycles and e-bikes has been extended as lockdown approaches.

Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of the Beryl bikes. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of the Beryl bikes. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norfolk County Council and Beryl are offering 30 minutes free riding on pedal bikes and 15 minutes on Beryl e-bikes between 7.30am and 9.30am, as well as from 3pm to 4.30pm.

The council hopes the extension to a scheme originally launched in September will help people who do need to travel during lockdown to get around safely and will help ease the burden on other public transport.

Martin Wilby, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “The Beryl Bike share scheme is one of the many ways the council is working collaboratively to enhance our active travel offering in Norwich, and it’s fantastic that we are able to extend the scheme.”

Beryl chief executive Philip Ellis said: “We want to do everything we can to make cycling more accessible to everyone across the city and are delighted that the free ride offer has been extended.

“Riders in Norwich have clocked up almost 1,000 trips by Beryl pedal and e-Bikes already with up to 4,000 free rides of up to 30 minutes available.

“Two-thirds of all journeys are less than five miles, a trip that can easily be taken by a bike and within 30 minutes. The benefits of cycling for that long is enough to improve stress levels, physical health and reduce risks of illness.”

The initiative forms part of a package of government measures in response to Covid-19 paid for through the Department for Transport’s Travel Demand Management fund.

Riders are encouraged to wash their hands immediately before and after using the bikes, stay two metres away from others and not to ride in large groups.

