Road to park and ride site to close for four weeks for £60,000 work

Harford Park and Ride site . Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2008

Work to improve drainage near Norwich will mean four weeks of disruption, including the closure of a road leading to one of the city’s park and ride sites.

The £60,000 drainage improvement work is due to start at Keswick on Monday, September 28 and will affect Mulbarton Road and Short Road.

The work will see a ne drainage system installed and footway resurfacing and is expected to last for four weeks.

Due to the restricted width of Short Road it will be closed at the junction with the B1113 for the duration of the work.

That means there will be no access to the Harford Park and Ride site from Short Road, although Norfolk County Council said a diversion will be in place and access to properties will be maintained.

There will also be temporary traffic lights in place on Mulbarton Road.

The county council thanked people for their patience while the work is done.