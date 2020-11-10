Four council standards complaints discussed at meeting held in private

A Norfolk council discussed four code of conduct complaints in a meeting held behind closed doors.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) held a meeting of its standards committee to discuss four code of conduct complaints on Tuesday, November 10.

But the meeting, which took place from 10am and was held remotely via video conferencing software, was not open to the public, or broadcast live on YouTube.

Documents published before the meeting reveal councillors discussed a set of minutes from a previous meeting and four confidential code of conduct complaints.

It is not known who these complaints related to or how long the meeting lasted.

Councils can bar the public from discussions if they are likely to involve disclosure of confidential or exempt information, under the Local Government Act 1972.

Examples of this could include revealing someone’s identity or information in connection with any crime.