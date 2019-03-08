Historic former Norwich pub could get fresh lease of life as new bar

The former Duke of Connaught pub in Prince of Wales Road could become a drinking establishment once again. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

For the best part of a hundred years, it was a beer shop and pub where Norwich people were able to slake their thirst - and it could soon become a bar once again.

Number 72 Prince of Wales Road dates back to the 19th Century, having been built as a beer shop in the 1860s.

It became the Duke of Connaught pub in 1885. It survived bomb damage in 1942, but closed its doors in the 1960s.

The building has since had various occupiers, including as a joke shop in the 1980s and, more recently, as a Chinese restaurant and takeaway.

But the clock could be turned back, with plans lodged to once again turn the building into a venue where people can enjoy a drink.

Applicant DAV Property Limited has submitted an application to Norwich City Council for permission to change the use of the building from hot food and takeaway and home into a drinking establishment.

In documents lodged with the council, CAM architects state: "The building is largely vacant and no longer viable as a take away business due to falling trade and increased competition in the area."

But they say, with more people living in Norwich city centre after recent conversions and developments, the applicant believes there is a lack of "quality public houses" in the Prince of Wales Road area.

They said: "Although the premises has been utilised under a variety of various business ventures over the building's life span, the characteristics of the building are unmistakably identifiable as a traditional style drinking establishment.

"With its iconic corner entrance prominence and carefully crafted building fabric which is still predominately intact, the proposal seeks to restore the former intended use of this building to seamlessly revert to a popular drinking establishment once again.

"The opportunity to reintroduce a historically popular drinking establishment back to the city of Norwich for enjoyment by new customers of today, will provide a unique opportunity to greatly benefit this part of Norwich."

The city council recently granted an alcohol licence for the premises.

The application stated the venue would be aimed at people over the age of 25, with a bar on the basement and ground floor.