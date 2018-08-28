Search

Former vets to be demolished to make way for new bungalows

PUBLISHED: 12:45 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 24 November 2018

Uplands Way Vets staff in 2015 outside the former clinic in Diss where planning permission has now been given for new bungalows. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Uplands Way Vets staff in 2015 outside the former clinic in Diss where planning permission has now been given for new bungalows. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant

Plans to demolish the disused building of a former veterinary practice and build bungalows have been given the go-ahead by South Norfolk Council.

Uplands Way Vets, which has operated in Norfolk and Suffolk for a century and served Diss for more than 40 years, moved its Diss clinic to the former Bressingham Aquatics Centre, located on the A1066 Low Road, in 2015.

The new plans will see the development of the site of its former premises in Uplands Way in Diss.

Planners have approved the demolition of the current empty one-storey building and the building of three new bungalows.

Previous proposals to build five residential homes on the land were withdrawn in 2015 but planners gave conditional approval for two dwellings in 2016.

The past plans had seen objections raised by nearby homeowners about the number and lay-out of new homes on the residential street.

