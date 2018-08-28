Search

New home plan for former second hand shop

PUBLISHED: 12:46 02 January 2019

Plans for the conversion of a vacant ground floor shop, into a two bedroom flat, have been lodged for the former second hand shop at 15-16 Bevan Street West, Lowestoft. Picture: Google images



Archant

A former shop, which has been boarded up and subjected to fly tipping after being vacant for two years, could be turned into a new two bedroom flat.

Plans have been submitted to Waveney District Council to convert a former second hand shop in Bevan Street West, Lowestoft into the new home.

The application, which is currently “awaiting decision” with the council, was lodged by agents Philip Livings Ltd on behalf of the applicant Mr G Buxton last month.

A design and access statement from the applicant for “conversion of vacant ground floor shop, to a two bedroom flat,” states: “The site is a turn of the century pair of shops, which have been vacant for the last two years. The submitted scheme seeks to retain the existing first floor flat, which only requires some minor improvements and a complete decoration programme.

“The two former ground floor shops have been one unit since their last use. The whole ground floor area is in very poor condition and despite being boarded up for the last year is full of the evidence of squatter occupation.

“There is also a great deal of rubbish, which has accumulated through fly tipping.”

