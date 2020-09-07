Former offices and part of shop to be turned into flats

A Grade II Listed Building on London Street in Swaffham, which was formerly used by independent jewellers The Gem Shop, has been given permission from Breckland Council to turn the disused offices into three, two bedroom flats. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Grade II listed building containing disused offices and an unused part of a shop are to be transformed into flats.

The building on London Street in Swaffham, which was formerly used by independent jewellers The Gem Shop, has been given permission from Breckland Council to turn the disused offices into three two-bedroom flats.

The offices became vacant in March 2019 following the closure of the tenant’s business due to retirement.

The offices have since been advertised on the open market with Brown & Co with no interest.

Owners of The Gem Shop Jef and Elaine Hill, also retired in February after more than 30 years in business, meaning the ground floor of the listed building is also vacant.

In the design and access statement, it said: “It [the shop] is tired and in need of repair and updating.

“The owners now wish to consider the conversion of the property to provide residential accommodation formed from the two offices and an unused part of the ground floor shop, whilst refurbishing the shop premises to current standards.

“It is the owner’s intention to maintain the building as an important part of historic Swaffham through alteration to a new use which will itself justify the necessary investment.”

All three of the flats will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, a sitting room, and its own bathroom.

The shop will be slightly reduced in size and will be repaired and brought up to date with current standards, with the addition of a contemporary oriel style smoke vent and window.

Malcolm Whittley, who lives in the area spoke in favour of the plans, he said: “An excellent sensitive scheme for redundant offices which have not found a lessee or a buyer.”

Environmental health officers and a historic buildings consultant had no objections to the plans.

The new use of the shop is unknown.