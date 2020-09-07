Search

Advanced search

Former offices and part of shop to be turned into flats

PUBLISHED: 11:53 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 07 September 2020

A Grade II Listed Building on London Street in Swaffham, which was formerly used by independent jewellers The Gem Shop, has been given permission from Breckland Council to turn the disused offices into three, two bedroom flats. Picture: Google Maps

A Grade II Listed Building on London Street in Swaffham, which was formerly used by independent jewellers The Gem Shop, has been given permission from Breckland Council to turn the disused offices into three, two bedroom flats. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Grade II listed building containing disused offices and an unused part of a shop are to be transformed into flats.

The building on London Street in Swaffham, which was formerly used by independent jewellers The Gem Shop, has been given permission from Breckland Council to turn the disused offices into three two-bedroom flats.

The offices became vacant in March 2019 following the closure of the tenant’s business due to retirement.

The offices have since been advertised on the open market with Brown & Co with no interest.

Owners of The Gem Shop Jef and Elaine Hill, also retired in February after more than 30 years in business, meaning the ground floor of the listed building is also vacant.

In the design and access statement, it said: “It [the shop] is tired and in need of repair and updating.

You may also want to watch:

“The owners now wish to consider the conversion of the property to provide residential accommodation formed from the two offices and an unused part of the ground floor shop, whilst refurbishing the shop premises to current standards.

“It is the owner’s intention to maintain the building as an important part of historic Swaffham through alteration to a new use which will itself justify the necessary investment.”

All three of the flats will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, a sitting room, and its own bathroom.

The shop will be slightly reduced in size and will be repaired and brought up to date with current standards, with the addition of a contemporary oriel style smoke vent and window.

Malcolm Whittley, who lives in the area spoke in favour of the plans, he said: “An excellent sensitive scheme for redundant offices which have not found a lessee or a buyer.”

Environmental health officers and a historic buildings consultant had no objections to the plans.

The new use of the shop is unknown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

‘Delightful’ woodland area set for auction

An area of land at Haggard Wood in Flixton is for sale by auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley