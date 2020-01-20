Former city pub could be converted into seven-bedroom boutique hotel

Number 12 in Farmers Avenue, which could be turned into a boutique hotel Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A former city pub could have a future as a boutique hotel after plans were lodged to transform it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Number 12, pictured when it was known as La Rouen in 1982. Picture: Archant Library The former Number 12, pictured when it was known as La Rouen in 1982. Picture: Archant Library

Number 12, on Farmers Avenue in Norwich, has been closed for some time after being placed up for sale in 2017, after being offloaded by Enterprise Inns.

It was purchased in January 2019 by a company called Thurston Estates, however, it has yet to be re-opened and sits currently empty.

But now, its future has become more clear, with a planning application lodged to Norwich City Council to convert it into a boutique hotel.

According to papers submitted to the council, the hotel will consist of seven rooms and will be staffed by one full-time member of staff and two part-timers.

Le Rouen on Farmers Avenue Picture: Natasha Lyster Le Rouen on Farmers Avenue Picture: Natasha Lyster

You may also want to watch:

The papers, submitted by John Allison Surveying, say: "The building is currently unoccupied due to an over-supply of similar public houses in the vicinity.

"My client feels that the proposals will enable this historic building to continue its usage as an inn offering food, refreshments and accommodation in this setting."

If approved, the works would also see a single-storey extension built to the rear of the former pub, helping it to expand into a seven-bedroom hotel.

The building itself is thought to be around 250 years old, and was known as the Plough and Horses up until 1830.

Near to Norwich Castle, it is said to have been a prime spot for people to watch public hangings there. It was renamed as the Plough up to 1973, when it became La Rouen.

It closed in 1995 due to damage to its foundations caused by the adjacent Castle Mall development. It wa thens offered for sale in 1997 and reopened in 2000 when the name changed slightly to Le Rouen.

It became Number 12 in 2008, and underwent a complete refurbishment, before its closure a decade later.