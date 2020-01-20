Search

Advanced search

Former city pub could be converted into seven-bedroom boutique hotel

PUBLISHED: 10:24 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 20 January 2020

Number 12 in Farmers Avenue, which could be turned into a boutique hotel Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Number 12 in Farmers Avenue, which could be turned into a boutique hotel Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A former city pub could have a future as a boutique hotel after plans were lodged to transform it.

The former Number 12, pictured when it was known as La Rouen in 1982. Picture: Archant LibraryThe former Number 12, pictured when it was known as La Rouen in 1982. Picture: Archant Library

Number 12, on Farmers Avenue in Norwich, has been closed for some time after being placed up for sale in 2017, after being offloaded by Enterprise Inns.

It was purchased in January 2019 by a company called Thurston Estates, however, it has yet to be re-opened and sits currently empty.

But now, its future has become more clear, with a planning application lodged to Norwich City Council to convert it into a boutique hotel.

According to papers submitted to the council, the hotel will consist of seven rooms and will be staffed by one full-time member of staff and two part-timers.

Le Rouen on Farmers Avenue Picture: Natasha LysterLe Rouen on Farmers Avenue Picture: Natasha Lyster

You may also want to watch:

The papers, submitted by John Allison Surveying, say: "The building is currently unoccupied due to an over-supply of similar public houses in the vicinity.

"My client feels that the proposals will enable this historic building to continue its usage as an inn offering food, refreshments and accommodation in this setting."

If approved, the works would also see a single-storey extension built to the rear of the former pub, helping it to expand into a seven-bedroom hotel.

The building itself is thought to be around 250 years old, and was known as the Plough and Horses up until 1830.

Near to Norwich Castle, it is said to have been a prime spot for people to watch public hangings there. It was renamed as the Plough up to 1973, when it became La Rouen.

It closed in 1995 due to damage to its foundations caused by the adjacent Castle Mall development. It wa thens offered for sale in 1997 and reopened in 2000 when the name changed slightly to Le Rouen.

It became Number 12 in 2008, and underwent a complete refurbishment, before its closure a decade later.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Warnings of ‘ghettos’ over rate of office-to-flat conversions in Norwich

Pablo Fanque House, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Six things you might have missed following City’s crucial win over Bournemouth

Emi Buendia continued his impressive form as Norwich City beat Bournemouth Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Stunning aerial photographs show major city projects

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists