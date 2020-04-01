Search

Former city council chief executive appointed chairman of UEA council

PUBLISHED: 16:15 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 01 April 2020

Former city council chief executive Laura McGillivray has been made the chairman of the council of the University of East Anglia (UEA). Photo: UEA

A former council chief executive has been made the chairman of the council of a city university.

Laura McGillivray, who stepped down from Norwich city council last year, began the new post at the University of East Anglia (UEA) today.

She will lead the UEA’s governing body, having been a member for 14 years.

She said: “I am immensely proud to have the opportunity to serve the university.

“It is, and will continue to be, a force for good in the city, the region, the country and the world. Staff and students have made significant contributions by working closely with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. I look forward to a time when it can strengthen its extraordinary contribution still further.”

Ms McGillivray takes over from Joe Greenwell, who vice-chancellor Professor David Richardson praised for his “exceptional contribution over the last few years”.

He added: “Laura brings with her a wealth of valuable experience, and I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Drive 24