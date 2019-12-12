Search

Advanced search

Video

Sir Norman Lamb 'horrified' by 'astonishing' exit poll results

PUBLISHED: 23:49 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 23:50 12 December 2019

MP Norman Lamb has said he wants to stand down to focus on mental health campaigning outside parliament

MP Norman Lamb has said he wants to stand down to focus on mental health campaigning outside parliament

PA Archive/PA Images

Former North Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb has said he is "horrified" Boris Johnson looks set to be returned to Number 10 but also hit out at the Liberal Democrat campaign.

Speaking in the moments after the general election exit poll predicted an 86-seat Conservative majority Sir Norman said: "I am horrified by Boris Johnson I don't think he is fit to be our prime minister - I think he struggles with the truth. But they have played to people's feelings about the complete failings of parliament to sort this out."

MORE: Exit poll says Conservatives on course for majority - reaction from Norfolk and Waveney

He added: "It is quite an astonishing result. In my view this has been the worst government in living memory - achieved virtually nothing and yet they have won with a spectacular majority. I think it poses massive questions for both Labour and the Lib Dems. Corbyn is a disastrous Labour leader.

"I have been confronted by so many people of all classes who have been left completely uninspired and without any idea of how they are going to vote. People have thought 'I can't vote Corbyn I better vote Johnson'."

Sir Norman, who stood down as an MP at this election after successfully holding North Norfolk since 2001, was also critical of the Lib Dems' campaign nationally and admitted things looked bleak in his old seat.

"I also think we fought a very poor campaign. The central message has been wrong. It is not a result that particularly surprises me."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Exit poll says Conservatives on course for majority - reaction from Norfolk and Waveney

The General Elction 2019 count underway for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Sir Norman Lamb ‘horrified’ by ‘astonishing’ exit poll results

MP Norman Lamb has said he wants to stand down to focus on mental health campaigning outside parliament

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

‘It has caused absolute chaos’ - Mobile home delivery brings market town to a standstill

The mobile home which brought Fakenham to a stand still. Picture: Archant

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Exit poll says Conservatives on course for majority - reaction from Norfolk and Waveney

The General Elction 2019 count underway for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Running column: The long road to a marathon is about to start for many runners, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong cuts a relieved figure as he crosses the Greater Manchester Marathon finish line. Picture: Greater Manchester Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists