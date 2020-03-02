Search

More flats can be built in former nightclub despite objections

PUBLISHED: 13:11 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 02 March 2020

The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham. Picture: Archant

The owners of a former Norfolk nightclub have been given permission to add two rooms to their controversial development.

The nightclub in Quebec Street, Dereham, which has operated under a number of names including Splitz, Aurora Borealis, Rumours and Angels, already had permission from Breckland Council to build four flats on the premisses.

After closing in Auguest 2018, Breckland Council received an application to convert the building into four flats, which ended any hope of it re-opening as an entertainment venue.

Now, new permission has been agreed by the council for the owners to add another two flats to the development.

In a design and access statement, it said: "Following the grant of planning permission, our client has marketed the site but there has been little interest as the approved scheme for just four flats has proved to be uneconomical.

"As such, we would seek permission for the originally submitted scheme to create six units."

The application was originally approved on a cycle parking condition and with regards to compliance with buildings regulations and relevant fire safety measures.

The request for extra flats was greeted with objection by Dereham Town Councillors, they said: "Councillors strongly objected, four flats was quite a squeeze and six flats is too cramped and completely unacceptable."

New additions to the building will include new windows, a door and an extension at the rear.

In the decision notice, the planning officer said: "In terms of the quality of accommodation proposed when considered against the nationally described space standard, the accommodation is acceptable."

"The additional units are not considered to give rise to any negative issues and the additional units will make the conversion a more viable prospect.

"The proposed conversion of the building, which has been vacant for some time, will bring about improvement as well as provide additional residential accommodation, as such, the application is recommended for approval.

Conditions to the development include, building starting within three years of the planning permission being granted and the first floor windows of the habitable rooms in the south side being obscure glazed to prevent overlooking.

