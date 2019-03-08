Former mayors prepare to stand in town council elections

Former mayors of Lowestoft, Steve Ardley and Nick Webb, are preparing to stand in the upcoming Lowestoft Town Council elections. Picture: Library

Two former town mayors have confirmed their intentions to stand as candidates in upcoming elections.

Steve Ardley and Nick Webb – both former mayors of Lowestoft – are preparing to stand as candidates in the Lowestoft Town Council elections in May.

With five years of mayoral experience and more than 30 years of council experience between them, they said: “We shall work hard to bring investment to the town, create jobs, events and improve frontline services, challenge every penny of the people’s tax money and ensure it spent for the good and benefit for the people of Lowestoft.”

Mr Ardley is preparing to stand in the Harbour ward and Mr Webb is set to stand in the Elm Tree ward for the town council elections on May 2.

They both said their decision was made because of the “overwhelming” support they had received from the public, who contacted them requesting them to stand for election.